By John Alechenu

Abuja—The Presidential Campaign Council of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the job of presiding over the world’s most populous black nation was not one for a selfish entitlement power seeker but for a visionary with the requisite skills set and patriotic passion for people.

Spokesperson of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan, who stated this in Abuja yesterday, specifically said the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC , Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whom he described as a candidate with “an entitlement mentality” could not and should not be trusted with power.

According to him, Tinubu’s desperation to occupy the office of President has overtly exposed his selfish motives.

He noted that from “Tinubu’s persistent, self-centered assertions, haughty claims, annexation and brazen entitlement messaging, which he further displayed during his interaction with stakeholders in Kaduna on Monday, it is clear that the APC presidential candidate is being driven by the lust to appropriate the nation as his personal estate and not for the national interest.“

He explained that Nigerians watched with utter dismay as Tinubu, as usual, avoided questions and discussions on critical and imperative national issues, which confirmed he was in the presidential race for reasons other than the well being of Nigerians.

“The APC Presidential Candidate has not been forthcoming on issues of transparency, accountability and answerability in government, devolution of power, state police, federal character and other key issues that will enhance democratic tenets for the benefit of Nigerians; a development that further confirms a selfish intention against the inclusive interest of the nation.

“Perhaps this explains why the APC presidential candidate has not composed a campaign organization; a foretaste of exclusionist agenda.

“Even his proposed economic policies were generalised without addressing the specific problems of galloping inflation and its attendant unbearable rising costs, unemployment, high interest rates and the abysmally low purchasing power of Nigerians.“

“Nigerians must therefore resist such tendencies as any government built on what the APC Presidential Candidate ostensibly represents will amount to creating a fiefdom for a self-conceited ruler over our nation.“