seeks withdrawal of three REC nominees

The National Association of Seadogs, Pyrates Confraternity has demanded neutrality from President Muhammadu Buhari over the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

It has therefore asked for the withdrawal of three nominees for the positions of Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) over allegations of political partisanship.

Shortly after the Presidency submitted names of 19 nominees for the positions of REC, several petitions were written against the nomination Prof Mohammed Bashir Lawal, Mrs Queen Elizabeth Agu and Mrs Ugochi Pauline Onyeaka based on reports of partisanship which violates the constitutional provision stipulating those to be appointed.

The NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje in an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari to commemorate the 62nd Independence anniversary noted that “as an international human rights and social advocacy organisation” it “is saddened by the incontrovertible fact that Nigeria on your watch is a far cry from the dreams of our founding fathers”.

According to the group, the withdrawal of the nominees would go a long way to redeem the image of the Buhari government as one desirous for a credible election and help to instil confidence in the electoral process.

Owoaje who insisted that after failing Nigerians on the economic front with a dismal economic performance which has pushed more Nigerians into poverty and its lukewarm fight against corruption which has ignored calls for institutional reforms and appropriate sanctions for perpetrators the President owes “Nigerians the duty to ensure free, fair, transparent and acceptable elections in 2023”

He picked holes in public comments of President Buhari to ensure credible elections stressing that his actions in nominating individuals with allegations of political partisanship raise concerns over his true intentions.

“Mr President, your refusal to withdraw these questionable nominations until they are deemed fit to hold the positions for which they have been nominated is a clear attempt to capture INEC, subvert the electoral process and in due course destroy democracy. There is no justification for these nominees to be screened when the valid allegations of political partisanship against them have not been cleared.

“Despite your many failings as President, you stand a chance to demonstrate your credibility as a leader and statesman by rising above partisan considerations to walk the talk on bequeathing a credible electoral process to Nigerians by withdrawing these nominations. You could thus salvage the image of your government as one that is truly desirous to hold free, fair, credible, transparent and acceptable elections in 2023.

“Like Nelson Mandela said in his immortal words that, “It is in your hands, to make a better world for all who live in it”, we hope you will summon the will to place Nigeria’s present and future above partisan interests and bequeath a peaceful Nigeria for all Nigerians to live in

after the 2023 elections.”

