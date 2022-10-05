By Gabriel Olawale

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, said it has partnered with ActionAid and other critical stakeholders to ensure seamless logistics for the 2023 general elections.

Speaking during a two-day expert meeting on election logistics for the 2023 general elections, INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said that with just 143 days to the election, the Commission is determined to build on the successes recorded in the recent elections in Ekiti and Osun States in the delivery of election materials and the early commencement of polls.

The INEC chairman said: “This meeting aims to review the perennial challenges associated with electoral logistics and how to address them. “That is why we invited critical stakeholders such as security agencies and other agencies responsible for facilitating the clearance of election materials at entry ports among other professional bodies, civil society organisations and our development partners.

“In this regard, we welcome the collaboration with ActionAid Nigeria and the development partners in organising this important meeting that has brought all the major players together to deliberate on this critical issue. The Commission is determined to continuously improve our processes and procedures to give Nigerians a pleasant experience on Election Day.

“You may recall that two weeks ago, the Commission published the final list of candidates for national elections (Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives). Today, the list of candidates for State elections (Governorship and State Houses of Assembly) will be published in all our offices nationwide and uploaded to the Commissions website as required by law.”

“With just 143 days to the 2023 general elections, this meeting is timely. With partnership and support from ActionAid Nigeria, we look forward to actionable recommendations that will ensure seamless logistics for the 2023 general election.”

Also speaking, Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi said that getting logistics right is as important as the outcome of the 2023 general election.

Obi said: “We saw logistics as a gap in 2019 general elections, we believe that supporting INEC is very important to address these challenges ahead of the 2023 general election. For the first time in Nigeria, we have this high population of 95 million people ready to vote. We hope for a better turnout, but the energy towards this election is very important because those born in 1999 are now of age and they are ready to vote and they have expressed their readiness.

“INEC is improving day by day but we are very optimistic that they can do better with the support of critical stakeholders and all citizens.”

