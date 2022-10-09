By Tunde Oso

Lanre Ajegbomogun, Convener of the Presidential Support Group for Asiwaju Tinubu, PRESUGAT and Founder of Ekiti Youth Movement (EYM) says Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s outstanding records in and out of government drowns that of his presidential rivals, and thus canvassed Nigerians should elect him president in next year’s general elections. The animal health professional also dwelt on other matters regarding next year’s poll. Excerpts:

Why Nigerian youths should trust Tinubu

After becoming governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu realised he was in the same camp with a motley crowd; there needed to be some separation. He started building and developing his own crowd and quickly set himself apart from mainstream Afenifere. This will consequently lead to the formation of the ACN and ultimately the APC. Jagaban understood the relevance of youth in the demographic segmentation of Nigeria. He foresaw the emergence of this sector of our demography and quickly exploited this. The consequence of that is the emergence of young political heavyweights like Fashola, Osinbajo, Ambode, Faleke Obanikoro, Alake, Orelope-Adefulire, Fayemi, Edun, Aregbesola, etc. In this direction, the appointment of Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello as the campaign Youth Co-ordinator is a welcome development, we must ensure we all worked for the success of Tinubu as the next president.

Specific instance of his support for young people

If we want to mention an vivid example of his plan for young people, we can deduce from this trending #MyAsiwajuStory, a collection of stories by people impacted by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the series, which bears the imprint of the legacies of a leader who has a plan for young people, irrespective of gender or tribe. One of the trending #MyAsiwajuStory shows the narrative of Ebuka Anisiobi, who though hails from Anambra State, South Eastern region of Nigeria, but grew up on the streets of Lagos, Maryland, in Kosofe LGA, where his parents had sought greener pastures. Despite being a ‘non-indigene,’ he became the first ever one-day governor and the youngest in Nigeria after winning a Spelling Bee competition organised by the former governor’s wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu for secondary school students in 2001.

“Despite my ethnicity and religion, Asiwaju and Senator Remi Tinubu gave me the chance at education and leadership through the Spelling Bee competition and One-Day Governor initiative,” Ebuka said in a sensational video account on social media in August.

“After winning the One-Day Governor Programme, I got a scholarship for further education. The Lagos State Government also paid for all the WAEC fees of all students that year and subsequently, and that gave me the opportunity for quality education.

“Today, I have worked in various organisations in the oil and gas industry, and consulting industry, and I am also an entrepreneur. I owe all this to the belief that was placed in me singularly on that fateful day in June 2001.”

The One-Day Governor initiative was introduced by the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu-led administration to reward academic excellence and foster social inclusion in Lagos State. The initiative has now become a tradition in the state, having been upheld by successive governments in the last 21 years. Ebuka, the first beneficiary of the scheme, was a Christian and South Easterner.

Testimonies to his love for excellence

Many former cabinet members, colleagues, students, young people, traders and the less privileged who were impacted positively by his government have been giving testimonies. They went on to serve in government, or float businesses, founded non-profits, joined the private sector, or found ways to serve their community. Many still draw inspiration from their experiences as a testament to what we can accomplish when we’re willing to elect credible and competent leaders.

Tinubu would ensure inclusiveness, provide a lasting solution to strikes by university lecturers and engineer reforms that would create jobs and opportunities for young people. Tinubu’s antecedents speak for him and his actions have shown that if youths adopt him as president, he would carry them along in his cabinet and governance. Testimonies like #MyAsiwajuStory are what this nation needs now–and the reason he could be chosen.

His obsession with mentorship

From education to politics, business to occupation, mentorship is instrumental to the continuance of the flow of wisdom from one generation to another. Yoruba culture upholds the principles of mentorship. From Sir Herbert Macaulay, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Samuel Akintola, Aare M.K.O. Abiola and now Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Yoruba leaders have been producing leaders, who subsequently would take over from them. They deliberately ‘build’ people; sow the seeds and look after them until they grow into large formidable and strong Iroko trees that can hardly be trampled or tempered with by just Lilliputians if I were to borrow Spaghetti’s word. The successful emergence of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu is a testimony of the presence of mentors and the continuance of political mentorship in Yoruba land. Asiwaju, for the past two decades, has been working, influencing the appointment of some of his mentees in strategic government positions, politically supporting his allies and subordinates to attain power and building political bridges and structures across the country. The man waited patiently until when it was time, the time for the Jagaban to reap the fruits of his labour. As we go into campaigns and next year general election, Tinubu’s mentees across the length and breadth of the country should come in their hundreds to mobilise the electorate with all the vigour and ensure that the Jagaban realise his life long work.

Lessons to learn from Asiwaju

The lesson from Asiwaju’s story is that, if you have a plan for twenty years, start mentoring people, who will help you achieve it right from today. More importantly, look beyond your family and kinsmen when choosing your proteges. People wonder at the rapport between Tinubu and Obasanjo. Asiwaju knows the essence of keeping the door permanently open to people of political significance. One great attribute of Asiwaju, which he apparently learned from late Chief Obafemi Awolowo is that he aggregates people’s opinions to arrive at his policy directions. This is why it is amusing when people say the South West is following Tinubu blindly when, in actual fact, the reverse is the case. Because of widespread enlightenment, it is virtually impossible to mould the opinion of an average Yoruba man. What a good political leader does is to aggregate opinions and work with the majority. This is Jagaban’s habit.

Asiwaju’s political sagacity

Tinubu’s tortuous win of the APC ticket was achieved by his amazing decade-long building of a national and battle-tested political structure to actualise his life ambition of becoming president of Nigeria. What happened at the Eagle Square was more than what we saw at the Eagle Square. Political scientists are still studying how he was able to gather the depth of support from northern governors and a spate of withdrawals by his rivals. Ascribing Tinubu’s victory to the single narrative of his financial power will not tell the whole story.

Blaming Asiwaju for Buhari govt’s shortcomings doesn’t make sense

Even though Tinubu is one of the architects of the present APC’s government, he cannot be entirely blamed for the shortcomings. I however, belief he is smart enough to discern where the present administration has failed and correct it if he’s elected next year vis a vis insecurity, terrorism, banditaries unemployment, power, economic saboteurs diversification to agriculture education and health, these are the major cardinals to be addressed.

Why attempts to tar him with corruption failed

With his background in the private sector, Tinubu had an already-built trusted network in the sector. He knew those to trust with influence and money; many of these people later proved to be worthy investments to the Jagaban. Do people now wonder why EFCC was never able to find any infractions against him? He knew he had to keep his hands clean. The Yoruba do not entertain rogues. He was repeatedly and rigorously scrutinised by political foes and they found nothing against him.

RELATED NEWS