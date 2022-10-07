.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

As Nigeria prepares for the 2023 general elections, the Ogun State command of Nigeria Police, said it has put in place strategies to ensure seamless and hitch-free electioneering campaigns by political parties in all nooks and crannies of the state.

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Mr Lanre Bankole, who said this at a stakeholders meeting tagged “Stakeholders Interactive Session with CP Lanre Bankole”, with the theme, “Ogun Beyond 2023”, held in Abeokuta, the state capital, assured all political actors and residents of the state of hitch-free elections, saying that the command is in partnership with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to have hitch-free campaigns.

While saying that there will be at least one policeman in each of the 5,042 polling units spread across the 236 wards in the state, the Police boss noted that residents of the state should partner with the police and other security agencies to ensure rancour-free elections in 2023.

He added that security will be provided for the electorates, electoral officers and materials, stressing that whoever violates any electoral law, would be dealt with in accordance with the law of the land.

Bankole said, “the election is right here with us because a couple of activities had already taken place and more activities coming up, especially political campaigns”.

“We all know what political campaign can generate in the country. I want to assure Nigerians, especially, our people in Ogun State that the police have put in place strategies to ensure seamlessly and hitch-free campaigns”.

On his part, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ogun State, Mr Olaniyi Ijalaye commended the Ogun State command of Nigeria Police for it’s collaboration with the commission towards ensuring rancour free electioneering process in the state.

He called for similar synergy with other security agencies in the state.

“I want to commend the collaboration between the police command and INEC. Since the beginning of this election process, the Ogun State command of Nigeria Police has been very supportive and cooperative”.

He called on all residents of the state that participated in the last Continuous Voters Registration to collect their permanent voter cards before the election, for them to vote during the elections.

“Let me assure you, violence has no place in the forthcoming general elections. There is no reason why life would be lost because of an election”.

Ijalaye called on all political parties to make their campaign issue-based, urging them to avoid hate speech during the campaign.

He advised the electorates that they should not go to polling boot with telephones.

