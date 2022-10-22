By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Plateau State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP has pledged to support the Presidential candidate of the Party, Atiku Abubakar, and the Governorship candidate of the Party, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang as well as all candidates of the Party for the National and State Assemblies elections in the State.

The Party which has adopted the slogan 5/5, Operation deliver your polling unit gave the commitment at the weekend in Jos during the inauguration of the Atiku/Okowa and Mutfwang/Piyo campaign council as the State Party Chairman, Chris Hassan, charged Party members to do their best to bring the PDP back to power in 2023.

Inaugurating the council, the Party’s gubernatorial candidate, Barr. Mutfwang also called on supporters to join him as he vigorously leads the campaign to deliver all candidates from the President to the House of Assembly in the 2023 general elections.

Mutfwang in his speech noted, “…Today’s occasion marks the formal and lawful beginning of our electioneering program. Since my emergence as our Party’s flag bearer, l have deployed enormous time, energy and resources in making sure we are galvanized into a united, potent and dependable force. We cannot afford to trade off the destiny of our great people of Plateau State due to meaningless personal squabbles and disagreements…

“The PDP is that desired platform for the revival of the hope that Nigeria and indeed Plateau State will be great again! I, therefore, call on all who are still in the valley of indecision or have boarded their ship to Tarshish to abdicate contributing to our success, please come back to Nineveh! It is Time to arise and join this

liberation train.

“I want to therefore state crystal clearly that I will be leading the PDP family on the Plateau as I have always done, to vigorously campaign for ALL our candidates from the Wazirin Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar to the State House of Assembly members. I expect every genuine Party faithful to join me because we shall run only one united Campaign structure. We must eschew all divisive tendencies and unite under the tested symbol of the umbrella.

“It is my pleasure therefore to formally inaugurate the Atiku/Okowa & Mutfwang/Piyo Campaign Council which will serve as the veritable platform for all candidates of the party for the various positions in the 2023 General elections. As you are aware, this campaign is “Operation deliver you polling unit”. I, therefore, urge all our Council members to return home and take charge of mobilization from the base in addition to some specific assignments they may be given…”

In his response, the Director General of the Campaign Council, Chief Letep Dabang assured of working for the success of all candidates of the Party saying, “We will do the needful and embark on diverse activities to sensitised the people on the need to vote for the PDP in 2023.”

Goodwill messages were received from Amb. Yahaya Kwande, Senator Jonah Jang through Mrs. Sarah Ochekpe, Theophilus Dakas Shan, Senator Istifanus Gyang, Mrs. Josephine Piyo, the running mate of Barr. Mutfwang among others will all of the promising to deliver on the operation deliver your polling unit mandate.

