By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Convener of the Nigeria Rebirth Group, Dr. Chibuike Echem, has expressed optimism that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, will usher in a new Nigeria.

Speaking at a “Special Press Conference on the State of the Nation,” in Abuja, Echem said the 2023 elections pose an important role for Nigeria and Nigerians, saying that it was the election seriousness that prompted his declaration for Peter Obi.

He said. “2023 election is a very important poll that will usher a new Nigeria once we’re able to get it right, thus very important aspect has triggered my sincere declaration and support for Mr Peter Obi as the capable candidate for Nigeria at this time.

“I hereby announce the voluntary withdrawal of my membership from the Young Progressives Party to support the present Nigerian Project.”

He decried the wanton and unchecked corruption among the top ruling class as well as insecurity, which he said has birthed a lucrative business for criminal state actors.

According to him, “ Nigeria is considered the hope for the black race and black nation all over the World and thus referred to as the ‘giant of Africa’ based on her numerical strength and values.

“Historically, Nigeria got her independence with youths taking charge, the likes of Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Sir Tafewa Balewa, Mr Enahoro, Sir Herbert Macaulay and Dr Awolowo all being proactive and falls within the youth brackets.

“Nigeria was destined to become the leading and manual guide for other nations as evidently seen in her ability to harness the potential of her God-blessed citizens.

“Gradually, Nigeria became toxic as tribe and religious affiliation become part of the political ideology of ruling and opposing parties, all these has necessitated poor governmental policies in the areas of appointments, national infrastructural attraction, job creation and nominations into various national and international organizations.”