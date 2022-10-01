.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

BUSINESS activities in Asaba, Delta State capital, were brought to a halt as supporters of the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti-Ahmed, embarked on a road walk in the major streets of the town.

The road walk caused traffic gridlock in the town as commercial tricycle riders and other road users could not have easy movement on the road.

The road walk which took off from Inter Bau Flyover to Ogbogonogo and then back to the flyover, was the first in Asaba by the ‘Obidient’ Movement, which comprises various support groups for Obi/Datti presidential ticket.

The supporters who were in high spirits, sang and danced to music from various DJs, winning more people into the fold on the way.

While expressing their resolve to vote for Labour Party in next year’s presidential election, some of them who spoke to newsmen said Nigerians were now tired of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

They insisted that the Obi/Datti ticket is the solution to the challenges of insecurity, poor economy, incessant industrial action and bad leadership.

Speaking to newsmen, Chairman of Labour Party in Delta State, Tony Ezeagwu, said; “this rally is a child’s play compared to what is being expected on Monday”.

Ezeagwu who spoke on phone said; “by Monday, Asaba will witness total shutdown in what would be Mother of all Rallies to be organized by the same support groups.

“Nigerians and Nigeria are now ready for genuine change. I urge all not to lose hope in the country”, expressing optimism that Nigeria and Nigerians would have a breath of free air when Obi is elected president.

