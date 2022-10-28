By Miftaudeen Raji

Nollywood actor and chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Kenneth Okonkwo said the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has already won the 2023 presidency race by polls and analyses.

Okonkwo made this assertion on Thursday in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

According to him, statistics on ground already suggest that the former governor of Anambra State has already won the election.

He said, “He has already won, check the analysis like I have always told you; take it by polls, there are three polls that have come out, ANAP, We-Together and Bloomberg; in the first one he scored 23, in the second one 53 and in the third one he scored 75.

“Soon and very soon, before the election reaches when the two candidates will unravel and I am sure they are already unravelling, then it will now be Peter Obi and others.

“Because then collectively at the polling poll, they will not have up to five per cent and whenever you don’t get up to five per cent you’ll be classified as others.

“So it is going to be Peter Obi and others, there is no other candidate,” he said.

Okonkwo said Obi has displayed an uncanny character and has shown that he has the capacity to serve the nation as an impactful leader.

Okonkwo claimed that other major players in the 2023 election are already playing the ethnic card, but Obi remains a candidate, who is nationalistic in his approach and advocates for a united Nigeria, where true transformation is possible.

Okonkwo knocks Atiku

Meanwhile, Okonkwo described the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, failed politician trying to destroy Nigeria’s democracy.

Okonkwo’s comment comes on the heels of recent statements made by Alhaji Atiku during an interactive session of the Arewa Townhall Policy Dialogue in Kaduna, where he asked northerners to vote for him in 2023, and not for a “Yoruba or a Igbo candidate.

He stated, “What an average northerner needs is somebody from the north who understands other parts of Nigeria and who has been able to build bridges across the country.”

According to Okonkwo, Atiku should have by now be disqualified by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for going to the north to make such a “genocidal statement”.

He said, “Atiku Abubakar went to the north and said northerners should support only the people from the north, not Yoruba, not Igbo, that is ethnic profiling.

“Atiku knows that he has failed, what he is trying to do now is to make sure he destroys our democracy after he has failed and he should be called to order.

“INEC should be implementing Section 97 of the Electoral Act now on Atiku because what he has done is a criminal offence (trying to profile ethnic and religious groups.

“I have always said he is very unfit to be president and not only that he is unfit, he is now a threat to our democracy,” he added.

