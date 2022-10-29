…Promises to end insecurity

…fix economy, provide for the youths if Elected President

By David Odama

THE presidential candidate of the Labour Party and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, Saturday assured Nigerians that he has the capacity to change the negative narrative if elected president in 2023.

Obi, who spoke at the official flag off his presidential campaigns in Lafia said his mission of becoming the president of Nigeria is to fix the problems confronting the country and its citizens.

Obi added that Nigerians are looking forward to having a leader with productive ideas and pull the people out of poverty.

The former Anambra governor said, “Nigeria is insecure, Nigeria is unproductive and a country being threatened and at the verge of collapse.

“Going by the enormity of Nigeria’s problems, our mission is to solve their problems. “The firm duty of a leader is to be a problem solver.

“I maintain that Labour party has an array of candidates who are qualified and competent to address the issue of flood, end insecurity and provide the youth with stable and sustainable livelihood”.

The Labour party flag bearer however assured Nigerians that if elected, prudent management of the nation’s resources would be the main focus of his administration.

He said agriculture would be given the desired attention, noting that the unity of Nigeria would be rekindled.

RELATED NEWS