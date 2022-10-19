By Harris Emanuel & Chioma Onuegbu

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Àkwa Ibom State has vowed to unleash everything in his political arsenal to ensure that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, wins the forthcoming general election in the state.

He spoke Monday night at the inauguration of the party’s Governorship Campaign Council to champion the Umo Eno/Akon Eyakenyi ticket for the 2023 general election.

Emmanuel said with the inauguration, the PDP is set to coast home to victory towards the emergence of Pastor Umo Eno as governor come 2023 as well as total victory for all PDP candidates as the party is set to replicate its trademark of landslide victory that has become its characteristics since 1999.

“Today, all the stakeholders, who have been working towards the success of successive elections in this state are here for this historic take-off and with them in this ship, we are headed to the massive election victory in 2023,” he said.

On his part, the PDP governorship candidate, Umo, said the rapidly growing endorsements, support and preference by Akwa Ibom people for his candidacy for the office of governor placed on him the determination to repay this huge trust by leading an administration of inclusiveness and broad-based development that touches on the cardinal aspirations of Akwa Ibom people while safeguard their lives and property.

Also speaking, the state Chairman of the PDP, Aniekan Akpan, said the party has launched a robust engagement strategy that will replicate the stories of victory that PDP has always recorded in the state.

“In 2023, Akwa Ibom people will be delivering all candidates of the party in all categories of the elections and most importantly vote themselves into an administration of progress and collective prosperity”, he said.

Responding on behalf of members of the newly inaugurated Campaign Council, Director-General of the Pastor Umo Eno Campaign Organisation, Amb Assam Assam, SAN, said the PDP and campaign organisation will drive issue-based campaigns and called on all Akwa Ibom to sign on to the Arise Agenda of Pastor Umo Eno.

Goodwill Messages were delivered by the Deputy Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Felicia Bassey, the National Chairman of MPM and Senatorial Candidate for Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, the Political Leader of Uyo Senatorial District, Senator Effiong Bob, SSA to the Governor on Youths, Mr Aniefiok Aniefiok Wilson Iwaudofia, among others.