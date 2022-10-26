Akwa Ibom State Governor and chairman of the PDP presidential Campaigns Council, Mr Udom Emmanuel has assured Nigerians that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will restore Nigeria’s lost glory by easing the current economic woes and insecurity plaguing the nation.

Speaking Tuesday at the flag-off of campaigns and presentation of flags to PDP candidates in Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, held at the Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area Township Stadium, the Governor lauded the consistent and unalloyed support of the people of Ikot Ekpene senatorial district to PDP and their assurances to vote Atiku Abubakar as President, Umo Eno as Governor and all candidates of the party within the Senatorial District.

Governor Emmanuel noted that with the adverse socio-economic challenges in the past seven and a half years, resulting in high costs of goods and services, with food, petroleum products, and other items now at outrageous costs, Nigerians cannot wait to embrace a PDP government by Atiku Abubakar next year.

He bemoaned the negligence of the education sector, and the high spate of insecurity, and added that Nigerians have realized the comparative disadvantage of trying alternative political front and cannot wait to have PDP back at the centre.

Governor Emmanuel encouraged the people of the senatorial district to be steadfast in their support for PDP, asserting that PDP at the centre will protect the interest of the state.

He regretted that despite being at the helm of the NDDC for years now, Akwa Ibom State could not even boast of a kilometre of the road by that agency or the federal government.

“Thank you for the assurance over Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the next President, and thank you for the assurance of Umo Eno as the next Governor. Politics is about interest. The party that recognizes our State is PDP. For eight years Akwa Ibom has not been given even one kilometre of road on any platform.

“Let me reassure you that it is PDP that will bring back the good old times”, Governor Emmanuel said.

The Chairman of PDP in Akwa Ibom State, Elder Aniekan Akpan, said the evident gains of the Udom Emmanuel-led government in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District have not only impressed the people but also served as convincing campaign tools to garner grassroots support for the party.

The gubernatorial candidate of the party in the 2023 elections, Pastor Umo Eno, thanked the people of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District for their warm reception of the party, pledging to further the development of the State as exemplified by Governor Emmanuel.

Pastor Eno promised among other things to boost the economy of the district with an international market and a medical tourism corridor between the State quaternary hospital and the Ikot Ekpene-based Four Points by Sheraton Hotel.

“Today we have come to tell the Ikot Ekpene people that we cannot continue to leave the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel to remain empty. Between Ibom Specialist Hospital and the Marriott Hotel here in Ikot Ekpene, by the grace of God we intend to create a medical corridor to promote medical tourism because one of the ways to fill this hotel and to make it sponsor itself and generate profit for our people is to ensure that there’s a medical corridor to promote tourism between Ibom Specialist Hospital and the Four Points by Sheraton, using the 25Km dualized highway as access”, Pastor Eno said.

In his goodwill message, Senator Alloysious Etok said that stakeholders in the district are poised to win victories for all the candidates of the party in the 2023 elections.

Speaking on behalf of the youths, the Chairman, of Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency, Prince Akpan Ikim, a frontline PDP stalwart in the area said that Akwa Ibom Northwest youths are poised to reward the PDP government for its good work in the area, especially for zoning the Senatorial seat to Abak Federal Constituency for the first time history.

The presentation of flags to the thirteen PDP standard bearers for the area was preceded by the official return of former State ALGON chairman, Nse Ntuen and several other APC chieftains to the PDP family.

