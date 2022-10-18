Concerned by a need to assist reduce unemployment numbers, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate for Lagos West, Otunba Segun Adewale, has pledged to sponsor a bill for the establishment of tuition free vocational centres in the 774 local government area in Nigeria if elected during 2023 election.

Adewale said that he was motivated in making this pledge as it will engages the youths, give them the skills, knowledge and attitudes necessary for effective employability and career development in the country.

The PDP candidate noted that creating vocational learning opportunities would continue to play critical roles in skills development and employability for the youths in Nigeria.

Adewale, who made the pledge during an interaction with members of the Alimosho Youth Vanguard (AYV) to kick start his election campaign, assured the youths that he would work to ensure that laws to protect and make them self-sufficient were introduced in the country.

Adewale said, “Nigerians from across the country are lamenting of hardships in the land, crying out for urgent measures by the government at all levels. The current unemployment rate in Nigeria was estimated to reach 33 per cent in 2022, according to Statistics.

“In Nigeria, as of 2019, there are 134 recognized polytechnics and 174 universities, including federal, state, and privately owned. They all admit about 2 million and release about 600,000 graduates each year. But have we paused to ask how many jobs are available for this youths?”

He added that many graduates struggle to find employment immediately after graduation which affect their dreams and aspirations.

The candidate said that over the years, he had discovered youths who had gone through a vocational training can always fall back on it after obtaining their degrees.

“When I’m voted in as the senator for Lagos West in 2023, I will sponsor a bill for the establishment of a vocational training centre in all the 774 local government to engage and develop the vocational skills of the youths and a seed capital be given to exceptional graduates to establish small scale businesses to create more jobs”.

Earlier in a welcome address, Mr. Oni Lanre, Convener of Alimosho youth Vanguard (AYV), commended the candidate for always identifying with the youth, sponsoring the education of many youths in the constituency.