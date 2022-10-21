By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – IT has been war of words between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state as the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar visits Benin City today.

To make the programme successful, the state government has reportedly invited all the government political appointees to mobilise there supporters for the rally while the newly appointed ones have been invited to the state capital for official engagements.

But the state government has said that it has uncovered plans by some persons mischief to disrupt the presidential campaign rally but warned that the government would bring the full weight of the law upon any individual involved in the reprehensible act.

Secretaryto the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, Esq., in a statement, said the government would ensure that the individuals are not only apprehended but tried and prosecuted in accordance with the state’s criminal conspiracy and public disturbance law.

He said, “These individuals who are clearly intimidated by the momentum of the large and organic following that the PDP enjoys in the state, had, at a meeting, made plans to cause chaos and discredit the rally.”

“The government is fully aware of this reckless plan which will clearly put the lives and property of Edo people in danger.”

“These individuals are hereby warned that the government will bring the full weight of the law upon any individual involved in this reprehensible act, ensuring that they are not only apprehended but tried and prosecuted in accordance with the state’s criminal conspiracy and public disturbance law.”

But the State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Peter Uwadiae-Igbinigie said “the Edo people are not unaware of the unholy move by the Governor to hoodwink the Civil Servants to suffocate themselves in the muddy water of politics by making the Heads of Ministries, Parastatals to deploy them to the stadium on Saturday, 22nd October, 2022 for their party(PDP) Presidential rally.”