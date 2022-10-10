To my Good people of Ndokwa Nation, Family, Friends and Political Associates around the world, allow me use this opportunity to express my sincere heartfelt appreciation for your unwavering support and presence on my natal anniversary celebrations last Friday in Kwale.

I want to thank you all for standing firm against all odds. You defied the very heavy downpour to come out in never seen before numbers from far and wide to celebrate with me, and this means a lot to me.

October 7th has always been special, but this year’s own had extra spice. I took out time to rest and reflect on the so many good things the Lord has done for me, it was made extra special because of all of you.

Appreciation is an application for more, so from the depth of my humble heart, i appreciate everyone that celebrated with me. As you have rejoiced and celebrated with me, so also will celebration not depart from you and your household.

I am grateful for all special prayers said on my behalf on the 7th and i say a resounding Amen to all of them.

I want to assure everyone of you that I will not take the show of love for granted, and i’ll continue to do all within my reach to put the interest of my people first because to me politics is all about the people.

RELATED NEWS