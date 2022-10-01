..As Ebolo Vows to rally more support for Agege, Osanebi

..Itsekiri’s will Vote for Agege, Osanebi- Itsekiri APC Youth Vanguard

The leadership of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Western Zone has described Osanebi’s emergence as Deputy Governorship Candidate of APC as a breath of fresh air to youth of Deltans.

Speaking on behalf of the council during a courtesy visit to Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, Chairman of the zone, Comr. Doubra Collins Okotete said it’s

only those bewitched that will not want to support the ticket that has Osanebi as a running mate.

According to Comr. Okotete they were very happy when Agege chose Osanebi as Deputy, describing his emergence as a breath of fresh air that has brought great relief to Deltans across all Ethnic Nationalities.

Rounding off, Oketete said Ijaw youths see Osanebi as one of their own and they are optimistic that things will be better for the youths should Deltans elect Osanebi and Agege in the gubernatorial elections of next year.

State Youth leader of the All Progressive Congress, Comr. Napoleon Kenerekedi while speaking said although the IYC is apolitical, he is happy they are at the residence of Omenosa to show solidarity with their fellow youth.

Comr. Kenerekedi said he is positive the meeting will yield great fruits ahead of the 2023 general elections, adding that he is happy with the caliber of people identifying with the APC because of Osanebi.

Also, foremost Ijaw Youth leader, Comr. Ebolo Samuel has vowed to rally more support for Agege and Osanebi in Ijaw Nation.

Speaking in a meeting with the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the APC, Comr. Ebolo said Osanebi’s emergence has given youths of Delta a rallying point.

He promised to go back to his people to canvass more support for the Agege, Osanebi joint gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressive Congress.

In a similar development, Itsekiri APC Youth Vanguard today said Itsekiri Nation will support the Agege, Osanebi joint gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the Co-ordinator Comr. Bawo Nobi, said Deltans see Agege and Osanebi as liberators, adding that Itsekiri Nation will give the duo one hundred percent support.

Osanebi in his response said he is overwhelmed by the continuous support and show of love he has been enjoying from Deltans across all Ethnic Nationalities, especially the youths.

He promised not to disappoint the huge confidence and expectations the youths have of him when he is elected alongside his principal, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege in 2023.

