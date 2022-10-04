The Warri Consultative Forum, WCF, has started that only the trio of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the Judiciary and the various Security Agencies in the country can make the nation great again by living up to their responsibilities by performing their duties with all the courage they can muster and do things right.

The Delta State Niger Delta advocacy group warned the bodies not to work against the will of the people in the coming 2023 general election.

In a press statement signed by Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh and Comrade Amechi Ogbitse Ogbona, Chairman and PRO respectively, they stated that with the recent political rallies across the country, any mistake by INEC will put the nation into serious crisis.

Okotie-Eboh Scion a of Nigeria first minister of finance, immediate past Regent of Warri kingdom and Publisher of Delta Trumpet Newspaper, noted that never in the history of Nigeria have the people witnessed this kind of political revolution, awareness through mass participation in different political rallies which took place on October 1st.

The WCF specifically applauded the ‘OBI-dient Movement’ whose supporters cut across religious and ethnic divide in Nigeria, for coming out enmass clamouring for capacity instead of ethnicity or religion.

According to the WCF “the biggest present Nigeria got at 62 birthday, is the birth of the OBI-dient Movement. They are playing down zoning, tribes and religion and singing the mantra of capacity and going for the best. In the crowd we saw at the different rallies that were held across the country, people from all tribes and regions in Nigeria were fully represented.

“The Political crowds you see all over the land today dancing and shouting the names of whom they want to rule the country are warnings to the Election triggers”, so be wise Nigerians, they admonished.

“Today, we are happy that what we have been clamouring for is being showcased by the OBI-dient Movement whereby all the tribes, religious groups in the country are coming out to say they want somebody with capacity.

“They are not talking about tribe, religion or zoning. In this OBI-dient movement you see people comprising all tribes and religious groups, coming together to sing for someone who they think has the capacity to deliver the country from bad leadership that we are experiencing today.

“They are not preaching about the tribe the man comes from or which region he belongs to. They crowd we saw on Independence day are not only Ibos, but all the tribes in Nigeria.

This movement is preaching capacity and we believe this is how It should be. This is what would move Nigeria forward. What we are saying is that we should play down on religion and ethnicity because these cannot bring the unity that we are clamouring for.

“This OBI-dient Movement must flow down to all the states and local government areas in the country.

“Nigeria is to big to be playing politics of ethnicity and religion. And this is what the OBI-dient movement is preaching today. We can say that this is one of the best things we have achieved so far in Nigeria.

“We want the old order of doing things in Nigeria to change. We must change the narrativess, we don’t want to continue with the old order. Let the younger generation take charge of their destiny and allow them to vote for whoever they think can salvage this country from the those who have looted the country’s common wealth, they maintained.

“From what is currently going on in the country today, if INEC and all the relevant authorities in power fail do the right thing, they may be inviting chaos of unprecedented magnitude in the country thatning that they should allow the People’s votes to count this time around and also the will of the people to prevail” the group warned.

