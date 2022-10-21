Ereyitomi

“Appeals for massive support for PDP candidates in 2023 election

By,: Celestine Ukah

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives and Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Hon. Chief Dr. Thomas Ereyitomi JP says the victory of the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori by the Supreme Court of Nigeria as the authentic Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party. PDP for the Delta State Governorship in 2023 affirms that he’s truly the peoples choice.

Chief Ereyitomi who is also the Candidate of PDP for Warri Federal Constituency, in a statement released shortly after the apex Court judgement, said the Court has done justice to the matter and that everyone should embrace peace and work for the progress of the party in the forthcoming 2023 polls by making sure PDP wins all positions from House of Assembly to Reps, Senate, Governorship and Presidential elections .

Rep Ereyitomi posited that the judiciary has stood firm to defend democracy , he urged the people to always be firm believing the judiciary are always making good defense of Nigeria Democratic values, he called on all aggrieved members to come together and work in defeating any opposition in 2023, even as he assured of victory in 2023.

The Warri National Assembly Member and Deputy Chairman House Committee on NDDC described the Victory as the work of God, adding that PDP Delta Guber Candidate, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori surely if voted in as governor will transform the state and consolidate on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s achievement in the state.

He urged Olorogun David Edevbie and others to join hands to move the party forward as Delta is PDP all the way and can’t be otherwise in the future , noting that the PDP umbrella is big enough to accommodate all.

While urging Deltans to support Sheriff Oborevwori , Chief Ereyitomi appealed to the Three Warri LGAs and other eligible voters in the state to cast their vote for PDP in order to enjoy transformed epitomic democratic dividends.