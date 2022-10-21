By Festus Ahon, ASABA

The Supreme Court, Friday, affirmed Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as the Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State for the 2023 general election.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Tijani Abubakar, dismissed the appeal of Chief David Edevbie for lacking in merit.

The Apex court in the unanimous decision upheld the Court of Appeal judgment of August 29, which gave victory to Rt Hon SheriffOborevwori.

