A group known as Northern Progressives Youth Emancipation Alliance (NPYEA), Thursday, endorsed Alh. Abubakar Atiku, the candidate of People Democratic Party PDP.

Their endorsement was made known in a press conference that held in Kaduna and monitored by preesmen from different media houses.

According to the group, Alh Atiku Abubakar is standout among all the presidential candidates after the parley with Arewa Apex bodies during the week.

The secretary general of the Alh. Hamza Bala Kankara said Atiku blueprint in terms of Economic Management, Security Capability, Experience and uniting the country stand him out against the other.

He said the group is nonpartisan but took the decision in the overall best interest of the country.