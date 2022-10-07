Ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country, the convener and Director General (DG) of the Solidarity Alliance for Peter Mbah and Ifeanyi Ossai, Hon. Paul Nnajiofor has charged the teeming members and supporters of the support group to go beyond their support base and win more supporters for the electoral victory of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Peter Mbah, and his running mate, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai.

Nnajiofor made this call on Wednesday during the formal inauguration ceremony of the state, zonal, local government, ward and polling unit executive officers of the PDP support group in Enugu, saying it’s time for the group to move to the field and form alliance that would PDP maximum victory.

The ranking House of Assembly member, in the well attended inauguration ceremony, said the establishment of the support group was inspired by the desire to give Dr. Mbah a resounding victory in the forthcoming elections.

Noting that one of the goals of Solidarity Alliance was to take the message of the governorship hopeful to rural areas and to people at the grassroots once campaigns commence, the Alliance DG stated that the group was poised to guarantee victory for Mbah and his running mate including other candidates of the PDP in the state.

“We must move on to do the core work ahead of us. The work is for us to reach out to every eligible voter in all the 4145 polling units across the state, and sell the Mbah’s robust programmes for them.

“It is our responsibility to deliver our candidates. The task is a collective responsibility. With our population we can amass colossal votes and I know you’re equal to the task. I’ve seen our readiness. We will be inaugurating you to go and make your individual and collective impact on the field,” Nnajiofor told the cheering crowd.

The convener who re-echoed his faith in Mbah’s ability to make Enugu State one of the most performing and productive states in the federation insisted that Mbah’s antecedents were enough to convince the electorate of his sense of discipline and desire to create a state that is producing rather than a consuming one.

“Even as we are gathered here today to inaugurate this support group that is geared towards galvanizing support for our candidates, I want to say that the emergence of our principal, Dr. Peter Mbah was God’s design to give the people of Enugu State a man with the uncanny grits to navigate Enugu State out of the present dilemma the country is facing. Barrister Peter Mbah has the solutions. He knows what to do to make our people productive.

“Let me say this with unambiguous and compelling audacity that Barrister Peter Mbah is selfless, committed and dedicated to taking development down to even the most remote area in the state. He’s our prayer answered by God. We thank God for what he did for us by giving us a credible candidate with innovative and entrepreneurial skills.

“As you see, everything we are doing here today is how to go to the field and deliver all our candidates. Barr Peter Ndubuisi and Barr Ifeanyi Ossai are our major priority in this journey and Solidarity Alliance has no option than to deliver on our mandate,” the DG noted.

Nnajiofor further commended the selfless efforts of the state governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for ensuring that equity, justice and fairness prevailed in the state, saying that the governor has been vindicated as a man of good conscience by fulfilling his promise to continue with the zoning template.

The colourful event which attracted thousands of stakeholders and supporters across the 17 local government areas in the state including local government chairmen, commissioners, heads of parastatals and agencies, and party leaders also saw the decorations and conferment of patron and pillar status on some of them.

In his remarks, the Director General of the Peter Mbah and PDP Campaign Organization, Chief Ikeje Asogwa who was represented by the Woman Coordinator Peter Mbah Campaign Organization, Hon. Mrs. Rita Mbah commended the group for putting up a formidable structure capable of giving the party landmark victory in the coming polls.

While further conveying the DG’s goodwill, the former commissioner for Culture and Tourism who was also decorated by the group as one of its pillars charged the executive members not to relent as there are still more works to be done.

Hon. Rita who participated in the inauguration ceremony of the members emphasized on the need for them to be hardworking, sacrificial and ambitious in complementing the efforts of the campaign organization.

Speaking also at the event, the State PDP Women Leader, Hon. Vera Ezeugwu commended the central working committee of the group for the event, adding that she was satisfied with the good work she saw.

She further tasked the newly inaugurated executive members of the group to make sacrifices by making their impacts to be felt by the people.

“Think of what you can contribute for PDP to win from national to ward levels. You’re expected to put more effort to achieve the aims and objectives of this group,” she said.

On his part, the Nkanu East Local Government Chairman, Hon. Okechukwu Sydney Edeh who was also decorated with the status of Pillar for the Solidarity Alliance, appreciated the mammoth crowds for coming out en masse to support the project.

According to him, the project is a collective project which would yield a positive result when the party wins in 2023, stressing that Mbah is a man of competence, humility and commitment to deliver on the core mandate of development.

Reacting to their inauguration, the newly inaugurated executive members pledged to work for the victory of the party. They said they would be driven by the quality leadership Mbah has been providing in the private sector, adding that with him in Lion Building, Enugu state will witness exponential growth and development.

