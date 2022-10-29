The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Zamfara Chapter, on Saturday organised a one day dialogue with governorship candidates of political parties on health sector in the state.

The dialogue was part of the activities of 2022 Physicians’ Week in the state.

The event has the theme, “Health Care Delivery System and the 2023 Democratic Transition: A time to Change the Narrative.

Only three candidates participated in the dialogue – Alhaji Sagir Dansadau of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Dr Ahmad Hashim of African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Dr Dauda Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who was represented by Dr Aliyu Tsafe.

The state NMA Chairman, Dr Sanusi Bello, said the dialogue aimed to give opportunities to candidates of political parties in the state to inform people of the state their agenda for health sector.

Bello, represented by the state Vice Chairman of the Association, Dr Ibrahim Jibril, said the event was organised, considering the Democratic Transition ahead of 2023 general elections.

“You know, we the medical doctors and health sector in general, have many challenges and those challenges can be solved with political will.”

“This is also aimed at addressing the worrisome issues in health care sector such as brain drain due to low pay and low motivation for health workers.

“Other problems include issue of out-of-pockets expenditure, to sponsor health care treatment for vulnerable groups and less privileged, among others,” he added.

The moderator of the dialogue, and former NMA Chairman in the state, Dr Mannir Bature, commended the governorship candidates for attending the event.

Bature described their responses as good steps in addressing the challenges facing health care sector in the state.

