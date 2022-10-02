…Calls on Deltans to support Oborevwori

By Chancel Sunday

A Niger Delta youth group, Bomadi Local Government Youth Ambassadors for PDP, BOLGYA-PDP, has declared their support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 general elections.

They also rooted support for the gubernatorial candidate of the party in Delta State, Rt Hon. Francis Sheriff Oborevwori, stressing that PDP had the wherewithal to rescue Nigeria from the present nightmare.

Declaring their support, yesterday, after an enlarged meeting of youths at Bomadi, Delta State, coordinator of the group, Comrade Podoki Ebi, secretary-general, comrade Akpos Apare and PDP treasurer and patron, Hon. Trophy Kirifagha, noted that the aim and objective of BOLGYA-PDP was to canvass support for politicians with visions for the nation.

“The aim, objective and vision of BOLGYA-PDP is to campaign and canvass support for politicians that have the political will and capacity to lead our country out of the present horrible situation.

“After much scrutiny of party candidates, we’ve come to the conclusion that the Atiku/Okowa presidency is the best for Nigeria because the duo have the political will, experience, capacity and disposition to lead our nation to greater heights.

“We’ve also come to the conclusion to give our unalloyed support for the governorship candidate of PDP in Delta State, Rt Hon. Francis Sheriff Oborevwori because he’s a trusted and dedicated servant that can lead the state to next level.

“We hereby call on Nigerian youths to choose wisely and vote for PDP to rescue the nation and restore her dignity, and we’ll not relent in our campaigns for the PDP’s 5/5 in Delta South.

“Finally, we encourage the lawmaker representing Patani/Bomadi federal constituency, Nicholas Mutu, over his development efforts and we pass a vote of confidence in him to continue his good works”, the group said.

