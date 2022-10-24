Governor Godwin Obaseki

By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo state yesterday painted a gloomy picture of Nigeria’s economic situation expressing fears that it would be difficult to recover going by the way it is being managed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) with continuous borrowing and no recovery plans.



He said even though he was confident that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar would win, the APC led government has brought the country’s economy to a near zero level.



Obaseki stated this when he inaugurated the Edo State PDP Campaign Management Council at the party’s Presidential Campaign Office.



He said: “God forbid APC comes into power, this country will break; this country will fail, it has already failed, because no government has ever done the kind of damage the APC has done to this country.



“As I speak today, the debt of this country is going to N60 trillion. When are we going to come out of it? Everyday, every month, they are printing and printing money to pay salaries. When I cried out years ago, I never knew it was as bad as this. What will happen to the Naira? Only God will help us. They (APC) have destroyed the basis of this country.



“APC is threatening the coexistence of this country, but by the grace of God, when we come into power, we will revive this country, we will reduce the difference among our people in this country. We will make this country what it ought to be.”



To the Council he said: “We are going to win the presidency and the majority of the National Assembly seats. This election is going to be a different election. When myself and my deputy sought re-election, we brought a new order in election and that has become the new template in Nigeria today; a bottom – top approach and not top-bottom”

He said the candidates for the candidates are the risk bearers and that they should appoint their polling agents immediately and work with the council on strategies to adopt. “Election has become scientific”



Earlier, the state chairman of the PDP while announcing the composition of the Council headed by Chief Osaro Idah said they would form the operational arm of the Campaign Council chaired by the governor himself and that the setting up of the Campaign Management Council was as directed from the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

