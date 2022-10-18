Senator Chris Ngige, Labour Minister

By JOSEPH ATOBISI

AS a labour activist and keen observer of political events in the country, my attention was drawn to the attacks against the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, over his recent appearance in Channels Television “Politics Today” programme, where he declined to say on air, his preferred choice between the presidential candidate of his party, the All Progressive Congress, APC, Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP.

Leading the onslaught against Ngige was the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, one Alhaji Murtala Yakubu Ajaka from Kogi State, who accused him of engaging in “anti-party” activities. Ajaka told the minister and other federal appointees to publicly campaign for Tinubu or tender their resignation. Similarly, one Rev. Solomon Semaka, purportedly speaking on behalf of a civil society organisation, “Save Nigeria Movement”, described the comments made by Ngige in the interview as indicators that he was working against the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling APC.

Semaka further alleged that poor handling of labour issues by the minister, particularly the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, imbroglio, was a deliberate ploy by Ngige to set Nigerians against the APC and its presidential candidate. On his own part, the embattled Anambra State Chairman of the APC, Basil Ejidike, released a statement disowning the minister, saying whatever statement he made in the interview was personal to him.

Back to the Channels TV interview, to begin with, Sen. Ngige is no stranger to controversy. He came into political limelight when he was elected Governor of Anambra State in 2003 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Although his tenure lasted 34 months, he will for a long time be remembered for his sterling performance in office, especially in the development of physical and social infrastructures. History will also remember him as the governor who dislodged the greedy political godfathers who, prior to his assumption of office, feasted on the resources of the state.

During his tenure as governor, Ngige survived an attempt by the self- styled political godfather in Anambra State, Chief Chris Uba, to force him out of office, using the proverbial federal might. Acting on orders from above, an Assistant Inspector General of Police, Raphael Ige (now late), stormed the Government House Awka with two trucks of policemen on a mission to abduct the sitting governor and remove him from office, but their mission failed.

Also, an Enugu High Court, presided over by Justice Stanley Nnaji (also late), ordered the withdrawal of his security details. Many of Ngige’s contemporaries as governor, such as Joshua Dariye, Rasheed Ladoja and Ayo Fasoye, who drew the ire of the same federal forces, were thrown out of office through impeachment, even without meeting half of the requirements for the impeachment of a sitting governor.

But, in Ngige’s case, he neither resigned nor was impeached until the Justice Garba Nabaruma-led 2003 Anambra State Governorship Election Tribunal in Awka, nullified his election in favour of the petitioner, Peter Obi of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA. Curiously, the same tribunal admitted that both PDP and APGA benefitted from the fraudulent votes cast in the same election. As a result of Ngige’s travails, great literary icon, Chinua Achebe, turned down the national honours offered him by the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

After leaving office as governor, Ngige won one of the most contested senatorial elections in the history of Nigeria. This feat was remarkable for two reasons. One, he won election to represent Anambra Central in the Senate on the platform of Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, a party widely seen as a “Yoruba party”, thus, breaking the barrier of the Igbo/Yoruba politics of rivalry and discord, traceable to the 1950s when Awolowo deployed “ethnic card” to deprive Nnamdi Azikiwe of the premiership of the Western Region.

Secondly, to win that election, Ngige defeated former Information and Communication Minister, Professor Dora Akunyili (now of blessed memory), who was the candidate of the ruling APGA in Anambra State. The election was held three times and yet, Ngige won in the senatorial district of both the APGA sitting Governor, Peter Obi and National Chairman, Chief Senator Victor Umeh. In the same polls, Akunyili had the strong support of PDP, which controlled federal power in that era, and even some elements within Ngige’s own party, ACN. In spite of the whole “gang up”, Ngige won.

As an opposition Senator, he played a pivotal role in the formation of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2013. The party was an amalgam of ACN, Congress for Progressive Change, CPC, the All Nigeria Peoples Party, ANPP, and a faction of APGA.

For campaigning for Muhammadu Buhari presidency in 2015, his opponents tagged him a member of “Boko Haram” party and this cost him his senatorial seat. When Buhari eventually won the presidency on APC platform, he appointed Ngige as the Minister of Labour and Employment. His appointment was greeted with criticisms by many Nigerians who queried the rationale behind appointing a medical doctor as the Minister of Labour.

However, it took just a few weeks after his assumption of office, for him to prove skeptics wrong. Being a stickler for excellence, the former Anambra State Governor revolutionalised labour administration and management in Nigeria, adopting a proactive approach to the conciliation of labour disputes. A few examples will suffice here. Before he came on board, the Federal Government was at loggerheads with the National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, over unresolved issues in the 2012 agreement they entered. Ngige quickly ended the dispute, which almost crippled the already beleaguered electricity sector.

He also resolved the protracted industrial dispute, between Exxon Mobil and a section of its staff, which even went to the Supreme Court and was returned to the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, for conciliation. The climax of his first tenure was the negotiation of the N30,000 Minimum Wage for all workers in Nigeria, which President Muhammadu Buhari, signed into law in April 2019.

Based on his sterling performance, President Buhari re-appointed him in 2019. It is instructive to note that from the time of his first appointment in 2015 till date, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has conciliated over 1680 disputes, leaving very little work for the Industrial Arbitration Panel, IAP, and the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, NICN. Under Ngige, the ministry has successfully conciliated disputes involving workers across different sectors, including, education, aviation, health, power, banking, petroleum, judiciary and legislature, among others.