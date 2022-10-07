By Clifford Ndujihe

LABOUR Party, LP, Delta State governorship candidate, Mr. Pela Kennedy, has said his party is ready to take over the state from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2023.

Kennedy’s name, alongside that of his running mate, Mrs Umukoro Efemena, was published by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, among Delta State governorship candidates’ list on Tuesday.

An optimistic Kennedy said the journey to rescuing Delta has started and promised to turn the fortunes of the state, if elected.

