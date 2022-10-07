Labour Party 

By Clifford Ndujihe

LABOUR Party, LP, Delta State governorship candidate, Mr. Pela Kennedy, has said his party is ready to take over the state from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2023.

Kennedy’s name, alongside that of his running mate, Mrs Umukoro Efemena, was published by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, among Delta State governorship candidates’ list on Tuesday.

An optimistic Kennedy said the journey to rescuing Delta has started and promised to turn the fortunes of the state, if elected.

Subscribe for latest Videos

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.