By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

A group under the aegis of AnyiChuks GrassRoot Support Organization, yesterday called on members and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ebonyi State, to unite for the sake of the progress of Ebonyi State and posterity.

In a statement, Abia Onyike, Director, Media and Publicity, AnyiChuks GrassRoot Support Organization, who added that “PDP remains the major political party with a household name in Ebonyi State” stressed the need for all hands to be on deck towards the victory of the Party in 2023.

According to him, “With the ruling of the Supreme Court today, 21st October 2022 dismissing all pending appeal cases on the PDP Governorship Primaries in Ebonyi state, all the litigations and disputations have been put to rest within the ranks of our great party.

“It is now obvious that we have to unite and fight for our common aspiration which is the takeover and rescue of our dear state from anti-democratic forces and to put Ebonyi state back on the path of unity, progress and prosperity.

“It should be noted that the essence of the litigations was not necessarily powered play, but the quest to engender internal democratic values in our great party, the PDP particularly in Ebonyi State.

“Consequently, our dear leaders, stakeholders, teeming members, and supporters should note that this victory is for all of us. And this is the time to unite and fight our common foes and rejig our patriotic efforts to reverse the slide of our dear state into unnecessary rancours, acrimonies and retrogression.

“We must, therefore, display our ever-burning sens of patriotism, selflessness and pursuit of the common good. God bless the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

God bless Ebonyi State.”

