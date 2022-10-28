By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos state Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr.Olajide Adediran, popularly called, Jandor has denied a report that 5,000 of his loyalists defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, describing it as an “act of desperation by drawning ruling party.”

Adediran said the people that allegedly defected to the APC were not members of his Lagos4Lagos Movement, and that it was all a “stage-managed defection, a charade.”

Speaking at a media briefing on Friday, at the Liberty House, Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja, Jandor said, “No member of Lagos4Lagos Movement was there. What are we going there for, we have all we want in the PDP. We saw all of them on TV, I never met them from Adams.

“We don’t have money, but we have God and the people. I don’t know most of these faces that were put clothes on in the name of defection.

“What happened yesterday (Thursday) is a paid job. Our members were not there, they are still with us. All our co-ordinators are still with us and they are here at this news conference. We are 100 per cent intact.”

He noted that he and members of his group were busy with their ongoing campaign across 245 wards and were at the ibeshe Wards, area of the state where they were interacted with voters, while the APC was stage-managing the defection.

Jandor maintained that the entire leadership of Lagos4Lagos is still intact, even as he said the person at the “defection reception” that claimed she was the Woman Leader in the Lagos4Lagos movement “is an impostor.”

According to him, “members of Lagos4Lagos have no reason to join the drowning APC which we are determined to unseat from government in 2023.”

The PDP governorship candidate challenged the Lagos APC to publish the list of the names of the defectors and the positions they held in the Lagos4Lagos movement.

“I watched the video and saw that less than 50 people, who were not even members of the movement, staged the defection which the ruling party called 5,000.”

While unveiling the list of Lagos4Lagos Movement and its executives that left APC, he said that it was only it’s former Chairman, Prince that was not with them in all its excos that moved out of the APC and has since been rendered irrelevant.

Some of the leaders of Lagos4Lagos Movement, and PDP chieftains, who spoke at the news conference, said that they were still with the movement.

The Lagos PDP Chairman, Mr Philips Aivoji, said that the PDP did not have problem in Lagos, adding that “we are united, formidable and are going to win the forthcoming election.

“We are going to teach APC lesson. Our candidates is touring all the wards in the state to seek votes, we are united, APC cannot beat us.”

“All the people that staged the defection were never our members. We didn’t lose any member in Lagos4Lagos Movement.

“None of our members went to APC. Those who staged the walk are just deceiving APC.

“Nothing like members of Lagos4Lagos was there. What do we go there for, we have all we want in PDP. We don’t have money but we have God and the people. The outgoing APC can not defeat us in 2023 poll.”

