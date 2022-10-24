By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governorship Candidate in Lagos State, Dr Olajide Adediran, popularly called, Jandor, has stressed the need for royal blessings for victory in the 2023 governoship poll against the incumbent Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Jandor, who made the remarks on Saturday, when he took his campaign to traditional rulers in Badagry Division as part of the on-going your of 245 wards in the state, promised to accelerate development of Badagry division if elected.

On Wednesday, the Governoship candidate had flagged off his campaign in Alimosho Local Government area of the state,.

Amid ovation, Adediran, at the Palace of the Akran of Badagry Kingdom, Oba De Wheno Aholu, the Menu-Toyi 1, assured the residents that if becomes the governor of the state, Badagry Division will not be backward.

Jandor, accompanied by his running mate, Funke Akindele, called for the support of the entire monarchs and people in the division, saying, “Your sufferings should be enough.

“My administration will bring development to Badagry, build bridges and make the division investment destination for investors.

“I want to congratulate you this time around because ever since the return of democracy no one considers Badagry Division for governorship seat in Lagos State. That I got PDP ticket is predestinated by God.

“I want to thank you for standing by us and prayers. I want to congratulate this division especially my fathers that in Lagos it is the turn of Badagry royal fathers. It is good luck to Badagry.

“I was trained in this house and my fathers and mothers are here today. It is our turn to serve. I have not come to play politics but to seek your blessings.

“You are the fathers of all and we have come to seek your blessings. We are not at war with anybody and our government would be for the masses,” Jandor assured.

Adediran told the monarchs that his team decided to tour all the wards in the state and was the turn of Badagry.

He decried that roads in the division had been in bad conditions, saying he would not be in government and the situation remained the situation.

The Governorship Candidate urged the youths to talk to their friends, including those in the APC and let them know that it is time for the son of the soil to take over.

He added that the likes of a top politician in the area such as Sunny Ajose and others in the APC and the PDP would be recognised in his government.

According to him, people can be in another party, but they would vote for him as their son.

He said: “All the Deputy Governors and APC party chairmen that they have been giving us what have they achieved.

“I can tell you that even the Chairman of the APC in Lagos State, Cornelius Ojelabi would vote for the PDP in 2023. I told him before I started the race. When I become the governor I would take care of him.

“I am not going to be a PDP or APC Governor, I would be the Governor of all. Since they have been ruling they have not been able to complete Badagry Expressway unlike what they did in Lekki.

“We are going to have Coconut Island in Badagry just as we have Banana Island. We will construct bridges in the division,” he said.

Jandor, urged the division to vote all the candidates of PDP on February, 25, 2023 national elections and March 11, 2023 state elections.

Adediran, while addressing teeming party’s supporters at the palace said that his team had prepared to run a humane government that would prioritise masses’ interests.

Earlier at Ward G and Ward F in Badagry Local Government area, Adediran told residents that it was time for an indigenous son of Badagry Division to lead the state.

Akindele, a Nollywood star, told the traditional rulers that she joined Adediran in order to give hope to women, children and the youths in the state.

According to Akindele: “I am promising you that I will do you proud, I will not disappoint you.”

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers in the division at the palace, the Oniworo of Iworo Kingdom, Oba Oladele Kosoko said: “Only a child will not know what Badagry Division is going through.

“Whoever God has chosen to help our division will get there. We, as fathers, will continue to pray for you.”

He urged the politicians to campaign base on issues and avoid violence.

Oba Oyekan Ajose, the Alapa of Apa Kingdom, Oba Saheed Adamson, the traditional ruler of Ajido Kingdom in Badagry among others.

Traditional rulers in the division took turns to pray for both candidates.

The campaigns team subsequently, visited a popular Agbalata Market and others in Badagry to seek support of traders and business owners.

