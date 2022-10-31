By Ogalah Ibrahim

In view of the ongoing 2023 political campaign in Katsina State, the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, on Monday inaugurated its campaign Council and unveiled its strategic document and action plan for the 2023 political dispensation.

The ceremony held at the banquet hall of the Katsina Local Government Service Commission had huge crowd in attendance including four APC governorship aspirants who lost in the primary election. Among them is Arch. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, former Managing Director of Federal Mortgage Bank Nigeria, appointed as the Director General of the Dikko/Jobe 2023. Others are Umar Tata, Yakubu Mannir, and Hon Farouk Jobe, who is now Dikko’s running mate.

Addressing the huge crowd who showed up for the event, the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari noted that the inaugurated campaign council is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring victory for both the APC Presidential and governorship candidates.

The Katsina Governor ceased the opportunity to appeal to APC members whom they may have offended for forgiveness even as he said they have also forgiven those who offended them.

On his part, the Katsina APC governorship candidate, Dr Dikko Umaru Radda described the task before the campaign council as a huge task, but expressed confidence in the ability and capacity of the team to actualise the anticipated victory for the ruling party in the state.

The campaign Council which is chaired and co-chaired by Governor Aminu Masari and Dr Dikko Radda has the following top members among others:

Governor Aminu Bello Masari – Chairman

Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda – Co-Chairman

Hon. Farouk Lawal Jobe –

Co-Chairman

Arc. Mannir Yakubu – Deputy Chairman

Alhaji Sani Ali Daura – Deputy Chairman

Sen. Abu Ibrahim – Vice Chairman (Katsina South)

Sen. Kabir Abdullahi Barkiya – Vice Chairman (Katsina Central)

Abdulkarim Dauda – Vice Chairman (Katsina North)

Arc. Ahmad Musa Dangiwa – Director General

Jabiru Salisu Abdullahi – Deputy Director General (Operations)

Bala Abubakar Musawa – Deputy Director General (Admin)

Umar Abdullahi Tata –

Deputy Director General (Operations)

Haj. Hannatu Musawa – Secretary General

Mal. Shitu S. Shitu – Organising Secretary

Hon. Ya’u Umar Gojogojo – Zonal Director (Katsina North)

Prof. Badamasi Lawal

Charanchi – Zonal Director (Katsina Central)

Hon. Musa Adamu – Zonal Director (Katsina North)

RELATED NEWS