*Composition of INEC faulty, says ex-minister

*Nigeria already a failed state -Ozhekhome

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, renowned human rights activist and constitutional lawyer, Mike Ozhekhome, SAN, and the General Overseer of the Charismatic Renewal Ministries Inc. and National Secretary, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Dr Cosmas Ilechukwu, have variously canvassed for free, fair and credible elections.

This came as Prof. Gana faulted the present composition of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s leadership.

On the other hand,Mike Ozhekhome,a renowned human rights activist and constitutional lawyer said Nigeria was not yet practicing democracy describing it as a failed state.

But Dr. Cosmas Ilechukwu insisted that “the absolute independence of the electoral umpire is imperative for the success of any election” in the country.”

The trio spoke, Friday, at the 2022 edition of the Change We Need Nigeria Initiative Lecture Series,held in Abuja.

Prof. Jerry Gana,who insisted that the present composition of INEC was faulty, said,”To have a good election, we must have an independent umpire” even as he did not expantiate on the fault lines of the electoral commission.

” Electoral commission must be independent. They must not be ruled and governed by anybody. They must be able to give a free, fair and credible polls. Secondly, we must have eligible voters,”he said at the event.

He tasked Nigerians to be change agents, saying it was time for the country to do things similar to what were in practice in countries practicing true democracy.

Turning to the participants at the event,the scholar and politician,said,”If you are here and don’t have your PVC, then you are not a change agent.”

Gana said Nigeria must strive to have good voter education to enhance the country’s democratic process.

“We must also have good voter education. A voter education process must be out in place. You have to let the voters know who, where and by who. Everything voters should know is necessary. The media and INEC should be engaging in voters education,”he tasked.

We must have peace and security democracy is not a rule of violence. It has to be through peace and security. Once voters are intimidated, it is no longer a free and fair contest.

“We want to insist that INEC should be given all they require, the logistics, they shouldn’t lack the resources to do their work,”he added.

Speaking on the newly introduced Bimodal Voter Accreditation System,BVAS, the foremost politician prayed that the electronic device should work on election day.

“We hope the technology will woke on election day. The BVAS should work. There are every opportunity for election to be free and fair,”he said.

On his part, Ozhekhome,while speaking at the occasion,faulted Nigerian authorities for removing history from education syllabus, saying the development had done a great harm to the country than good.

“A country that does not have history cannot have a future, it’s not possible.

“The windscreen of a car is very large but the makers of the car realised the importance of looking behind,that is why they have the side mirror that guides you to be looking beside at the back where you are coming from, because today is the tomorrow we discussed yesterday. We have lost it because we don’t know our history,”he said.

Speaking on the nation’s electoral process thus:”What is electoral process? It involves political parties, political activities and the participants which bring in a political system,which is a coordination of set principles,laws,ideas and procedures, relating to a particular form of government. All these are to have what is called democracy.

“Democracy that was defined by that great American president who helped to abolished the over 500 years old slave trade, Abraham Lincoln,that democracy is the government of the people,by the people and for the people. That means it is the people that must midwife it but when a form of government is imposed on you,it is no democracy. That is why we detested military juntas,that was why late Chief Gani Fawehinmi led us,we were very few,you could count on on your fingertips,to fight the military.

“I suffered over 12 detentions during the successive military juntas.

“Do we practice democracy in nIgeria? I do not think so. Because it is a process that allows the rulers to be elected by their people,by going to the polls in Nigeria at a four yearly intervals of rituals.

“Democracy allows the most popular candidate to be thrown up to govern you. It make a solid foundation for governance. The people, therefore,are the owners of the power,not the elected or selected few.

“So when you send people to the presidency,to the Senate,to the House of Representatives, and call them rulers? They are not your rulers,they are your servants, because you have them the powers. That is why section 14, subsection 1 and 2(a) of the 1999 Constitution says the Federal Republic of Nigeria shall be a state based on democracy and social justice. It is therefore, accordingly declared that sovereignty belons to the people of Nigeria from whom government through this Constitution derives all it’s powers and authorities.

“So, you are the ones actually ceding your powers to the people who have today become state captors, rampaging bulkaneers of power.

“Nigeria is virtually a failed state where non state actors now dictate to legitimate government how and when and what should be done. They are there planting flags on Nigerian soil, collecting taxes and given pases to citizens, challenging the sovereignty of a sovereign state! A state where non state actors poses fearsome instruments or violence over the legitimately constituted government is a failed state. A state where corruption has so much ravage us that we have become number 148 out of 180 most corrupt countries in the world and the second most corrupt country in West Africa. A country that we have overtaken India as the poverty capital in the world. A country where by 2015, we were counting to replace economy of over $500 billion and one of the fastest growing economies in the world. Is that the country our forefathers left for us.”

Also,on his part,Dr. Cosmas Ilechukwu, in a paper he presented at the occasion, noted that,”It will be a welcome situation if all the stakeholders make efforts to sincerely play their part with a patriotic spirit, sense of nationalism and desire that the labour of our heroes past, shall never be in vain, to serve with heart and might, one nation bound in freedom, peace and unity so that, great lofty heights we will attain, to build a nation where peace and justice shall reign.”

“While elections are not inherently a source of violence, they can exacerbate political, ethnic, regional and religious tensions that spill into violence if not managed well.

“The current youth movement clamouring for a change in the quality of leaders we elect is both an indication of the frustrations we have faced in leadership selection over the years and the resistance to the current order of things which if not well managed, may snowball into uprisings as experienced during the end SARs campaign and will further stretch the already tensed hems that hold s the fabric of this nation.

Speaking further,he said:”The absolute independence of an electoral umpire is imperative for the success of any election.

“When the integrity of the body charged with the responsibility of conducting an election is deemed to have been compromised, the outcome of the exercise, rather than command general acceptance, will breed disaffection in the polity. We have had cases in the past when the government in power leveraged her influence to get INEC to declare a candidate who clearly lost an election to be the winner,”he said.