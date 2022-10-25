By Olasunkanmi Akoni

All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos Spokesman, Seye Oladejo, has described as foolery, the claim by Peoples Democratic Party, PDP”s Governorship candidate, Dr. Olajide Adediran that the APC state chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi will vote for him in 2023 poll.

Oladejo, made the remark on Monday, in a statement in apparent reaction to Jandor’s claim.

The statement read in part: “Our attention has been drawn to the publication in a national daily where the PDP governorship candidate, Jide Adediran aka Jandor characteristically expressed the jaundiced view that the APC state chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi will vote for him.

“Nothing can be farther from a daylight hallucination on the part of a young man who ordinarily will be expected to have the staying power to stand the rigor of political campaigns.

“It might interest him to know that Pastor Ojelabi has a long history and association with the progressive clan.

“It was on this platform that he served as the local government chairman of Ojo, a member House of Representatives, and the Commissioner for Rural Development.

“In all his years of meritorious service, he was not known to waver or engage in anti-party activities.

“It amounts to sheer foolery for Jandor to expect the chairman of the ruling party to vote for him in an election he’s destined to lose. This is indeed a joke taken too far.

“No real Awori betrays on the issue of principle and commitment to a lofty goal. Aworis have always belonged to the Progressives right from the days of many distinguished leaders, such as former Deputy Governor Jafojo, Chief Badmus, Senator Abayomi Durosinmi, Ege, Toyin Suarau.

“Others include Dr. Kayode Opeifa, Deputy Governors Orelope Adefulire, Sarah Sosan, Pa Kabiru Suarau, Ayo Gbeleyi, and Pa Opeifa and others too numerous to mention.

“A real Awori person does not jump from one political party to another because they know their source and we will never derail.

“We empathize with Jandor’s so many unforced errors as a result of pressure and ominous signs of defeat.

“He can as well safe himself from further self-inflicted misery by throwing in the towel before he does irreparable damage to his psyche.”

RELATED NEWS