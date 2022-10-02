By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dismissed speculations regarding his health status, declaring that contrary to insinuations that he was dead, he is hale and hearty.

Noting that he is in high spirits to hit the ground running should he be elected as president in 2023, the former Lagos governor also said he has not withdrawn from the presidential race.

Tinubu made the clarifications in a terse comment on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday evening.

He backed the comment with a video of him in a workout session, riding a spinning bike and a hit song, ‘Organize’ from Nigeria’s fresh sensation, Asake, playing in the background.

“Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign.

“Well… Nope.

“This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One”, he stated.

Tinubu’s absence from the country in the past few days has led to speculations that he may have been bedridden in London hospital.

