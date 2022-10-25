.

…urges all to reject same faith ticket

John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, has urged Nigerians to reject politicians who promote divisive messages and make empty promises, saying the circumstances of the moment require Nigerians to think before they act.

Ayu made the call in his goodwill message at the 8th National Convention of the Catholic Social Forum of Nigeria held at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria, Abuja.

This was contained in a statement signed by Simon Imobo-Tswam, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The statement quoted Ayu as also calling on Nigerians to reject the same-faith ticket offered by the ruling APC, describing it as “insensitive and divisive.”

The national chairman, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, said if Nigerians are not critical, they risk becoming victims of emotional blackmail

He quoted Ayu as saying, “We cannot go it alone. After APC’s years of exclusive and divisive politics, what Nigeria needs is the politics of accommodation and inclusion. We need to build bridges of understanding across geographical, religious, cultural and demographic divides.”

Ayu recalled that at its 6th Bi-Annual Convention, held in Lagos, the Social Forum urged Nigerian Christians to take an active interest in politics by electing leaders with the fear of God and the interests of the people at heart.

The PDP National Chairman went on to say, “If I recall correctly, the theme of that convention was: ‘God Give Us Leaders in Nigeria, After Your Heart.’ It is a prayer we need to keep praying.

“But prayer alone will not do. We need to follow it up with rational thinking and positive action. In other words, we need to THINK and ACT.

“If we don’t think and act rationally, we risk taking emotional decisions or becoming hostages to emotional blackmail.

“And if we don’t reason properly in order to act responsibly, the Church risks becoming the amplifier of the sentimental outbursts that manipulative politicians are treating us to.”

The former Senate President acknowledged the Forum as the Social Voice of the Catholic Church in Nigeria, and added that with the Church’s 70-million-strong congregation, the strength, reach and organic power of the Catholic Social Forum of Nigeria cannot be over-emphasized.

Ayu said it was in this context that the Catholic Church, the Nigerian Church, and, indeed, the generality of Nigerians, needed to x-ray the nation’s democratic journey so far; take an overview of why she staggers at the crossroads and chart a sensible way forward.

Ayu knocked the ruling APC for its disregard for Nigeria’s religious pluralism and called on Nigerians to reject the party at the forthcoming polls.

According to Ayu, “We all know that most genuine Christians are aggrieved by APC’s aberration of a same-faith ticket, and the desecration of the Church by consecrating Fake Bishops. There is justifiable anger.

“However, anger or resignation won’t do it. Emotional reactions won’t do it either. Rational thinking will make us acknowledge that Nigeria is a multi-cultural and multi-faith society.”

“This means Christians cannot do it alone. There is a need to build bridges with other accommodating Nigerians, who though of different faiths, believe in the sacredness of our national unity and identity. Together in Unity of hearts and action, we shall turn the nation around,” he declared.

Ayu while marketing the PDP to the audience as a viable platform with a history of performance and a vision of shared prosperity said “…And for 16 years, PDP was true to its vision, recording remarkable achievements. Nigeria was finally on the path of fulfilling the promise of her great destiny.

“And then, disaster struck in 2015. The APC seduced Nigerians with sweet lies. After almost eight years in power, the difference is clear.

“Nigeria is today at the crossroads, a fractured and failing state. We cannot reinforce failure. We cannot put something on anything. We cannot compound our woes with the divisive pathway the APC is offering us, with utmost insensitively.

“Equally, we can not take the sentimental Lone Ranger route strewn with sweet tongue and figures. Such a route will only let in the rickety vehicle taking us down the hill.”

“With its antecedents, PDP represents hope for a better future; and 2023 offers Nigerians the opportunity to reclaim their country from the rule of the locusts,” he concluded.

Earlier, the President, the Catholic Social Forum of Nigeria, Sir Charles Uwonwa, said the Church had overslept, and it was time to wake up.

He explained that Forum is the Organ of the Catholic Church responsible for the promotion of the social, economic, and political development of the Church and its members in Nigeria.

