.

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- Scores of Igbo youths under the Coalition for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, have vowed to mobilise the Igbo youths in the Southeast East region to vote for the labour party presidential candidate in 2023.

The Imo state chairman of the group, Chukwuka Anukanti, stated this to newsmen on Monday in Owerri, after their protest against the former governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha for allegedly describing the Igbos as saboteurs who would not vote for the Presidential candidate of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar in 2023.

This is coming at a time Ihedioha had rendered an apology over his comment, following his last Tuesday’s saboteur comment at the Southeast PDP, rally held in Enugu state.

However, Peter Obi’s supporters said: “The comment made by Chief Emeka Ihedioha, a former deputy speaker of the house of representatives and the immediate past governor of Imo state is, to say the le, as, t most sacrilegious, disdainful, tribalistic and capable of igniting the inter-ethnic and political war, especially as the campaigns for the 2023 General Elections have kicked off. Ihedioha by his unpatriotic and war-mongering comment has described himself as a desperate politician who is morally and legally unfit to handle any position of authority going forward.”

“The “Saboteur” tag on Igbo people by Ihedioha to a group of people who are legally seeking a national revolution through the ballot paper has further exposed Ihedioha as a career politician who is frightened by the OBIdent movement which is now the toast of the nation.

“If voting for Peter Obi a man who can unite this country, end poverty, revive our health sector, tackle the perennial infrastructural deficit, end ASUU strike, provide jobs for millions of unemployed graduates and skilled Nigerians encourage local productions is what Ihedioha referred as Saboteur, then we all are Saboteurs,” he said.

RELATED NEWS