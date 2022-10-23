…I wouldn’t have emerged flag bearer without support of Govs

By Bashir Bello

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday said he has few steps to become the next President of Nigeria.

Tinubu stated this during an interactive session with the Islamic leaders from the famous Tijjaniyya sect in Kano State.

He said with the prayers of the Islamic leaders which God has answered he is few steps to become the next president.

“To many of you (Ulama’s), we spoke and you offered prayers for me. You can be proud that I am standing before you with only few steps left to become the President. So your prayer is answered,” he said.

Tinubu who was apparently reacting to the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar’s anti-nationalism statement, said he has shut himself out of the race.

“Between all of us running, we are three now left. One just failed the most important part of the examination. Are you a unifier or a divider? He said I’m from the North. You are a divider,” he said.

Tinubu gave total assurance to fix and put the nation on the path of rapid development and growth in terms of economy and industrialization among others.

The APC Presidential flag bearer said the opposition party, People’s Democratic Party, PDP spent 16 years and $16 billion but couldn’t fix the nation’s electricity which he said is a driver of industrialization and wealth of a nation.

“I am reminding you that you don’t need a party who have served 16 years and forget that electricity is the only driver of industrialization and wealth of any nation. They spent $16 billion and we are still paying for estimated meter billing. No more.

“I promise to give you 100 per cent in Nigeria than even in Dubai where you have 50 per cent,” he said.

I wouldn’t have become flag bearer without the Govs support

Tinubu also said he wouldn’t have emerged the APC Presidential flag bearer without the support of the Governors who stood by him.

“I am here with my colleagues and friends, many of them Governors. I thank God that they stood by me. Without them I will not be flag bearer. They are all here while some of them traveled”.

Similarly, the APC Vice Presidential candidate and former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima slammed Atiku over his inability to unify his party but aspiring to become the President and to unite the country.

Shettima said Atiku was the former Vice President for eight years but nothing on ground to show for it not even in his homestate, Adawama where the road to his hometown was completed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

RELATED NEWS