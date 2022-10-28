… stressed party must do what’s right

… warns of shortsighted attitude, mules from APC, PDP

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

A chieftain of Labour Party, LP, Chief Patrick Eholor, Friday, told the National Chairman of Labour Party, LP, Julius Abure, of not remaining as figure-head Director for Nigerians in Diaspora.

Eholor expressed his misgivings at a media briefing about the alleged treatment meted out to him and other members of the party’s Diaspora Committee by the National Chairman of the party.

He said: “The National Chairman of Labour Party, Julius Abure, set up a 10-man committee to head the Diaspora Committee and I also made the Committee and we have a Chairman, Divine, and I was made the Director for Nigerians in Diaspora but since this committee was set-up we have not been given free-hand to deliver on our mandate.

“Also, recently, they made amendment of a new list, and they have 75 people that were selected again in Diaspora.

“If we were dully inaugurated we supposed to be in charge of the Diaspora and if you are going to inaugurate new people or bring in more people from the Diaspora on board we should have been contacted and part of it.

“Is like you giving me a title but you are not allowing me to run in that position of that title, and this is what that has been killing Nigerians; it is not the title that made the job but the man that is on the job not the title.

On his effort to reach the National Chairman, he said has been abortive, “I have tried to communicate this with the National Chairman of our party. We must do things in the right way and not the way APC and PDP have been doing in this country if really we are going to be in this movement because this is a movement, we are not using the Labour Party as vehicle to actualize it than to do it rightly.

“I have sent a message to him, and some times he doesn’t reply and also call him severally he won’t take them.

“I felt that I want to be useful to the society and party and that is why I said since I am not allowed to function I am going to resign from that position.”

He also recalled that there was a time a list was brought up from the National Headquarters of the party his name was conspicuously missing twice, “It is disrespectful for them not to recognize my potentiality for Labour Party and society in general, and that was why I said I am going to consult my wife, family, associates, and media.

“I am thinking of resigning but not yet, I am still in Labour Party.

“If they fail to reconcile this differences and yield to some of our advices that would make them win election then I am going to resign because I am here to win, I not here for the name or title and it seems that so many of them are just here for the title and position and they are not really ready to win the election.”

However, he gave some conditions to the party for him to remain but if not he will resign and pitch his tent somewhere else.

Meanwhile, he explained about his relationship with the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, “I have not really have one on one with him (Obi) because he is a very busy man but I felt that I have relationship with the National Chairman. I felt that we all cannot be meeting with Peter Obi, I felt that some of messages if I meet with him can be forwarded to Peter Obi, and also when some of this ‘Nigeria Cannot Continue Like This’ were going on we did harmonized all the support groups, and Prof Pat Utomi whom we all have respect for was there at NUJ in Benin when we talked with everybody.

“The support groups and the likes of Peter Obi and myself said we are ready to work with Peter Obi, even on the day Peter Obi became presidential candidate of Labour Party.

“Also at Asaba I was with him and always I have been around him with Doyin Okupe.

However, he warned of mules that bare out to join the party for the negative reason, “But they have to know their priorities because there are a lot of mules in Labour Party now. I mean some angry persons from APC and PDP who wants to continue the same attitude.”

He stressed that, “We want different breeds and breath some fresh air because the air is polluted and we don’t want this polluted people to come and use their bag of money band pollute people, and when they start doing that they start choosing the wrong people, and as such not giving chances to the right people because there are so many right people like me.

“For example, they have given Coordinator position to somebody and we are not aware of it when we have right people including myself who is not even aware on how the party is being run.

“I get some information from the intent and it ought not to be so.

Meanwhile, he (Eholor) pointed that, “I am a chieftain of this party, a co-founder of this party so I am supposed to be privileged to have undiluted information.

“Right now I am in darkness like any other person and I cannot continue to be in darkness I want to be in the light.”

Meanwhile, he acknowledged that the party has reached out to him to settle some of the issues.

“I told them I am not angry but if you are ready to do things in the right way but of not I am out.

“I am out does not mean I am going to APC or PDP, I would not do that. I remain in my lane and still play the role of a social crusader or activist”, he said.

He also said he would not say he has been betrayed by the party, but “they are shortsighted.”

