Apex socio-political youth group in Igbo land, the Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders, on Thursday, endorsed a former Commissioner for Works and Transport in Ebonyi State, Engr. Chukwuma Nwandugo, for governorship, in the state.

Vanguard reports that Nwandugo is the Governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, in Ebonyi State.

The group’s President-General, Goodluck Ibem; and Publicity Secretary, Okey Nwaoru, stated this during a press conference, in Abakaliki, while endorsing the former commissoner, saying he possessed the competence, exposure and integrity to govern the state, come 2023.

The group said, “The Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the apex socio-political youth group in the South-East geopolitical zone after a far-reaching appraisal of all the candidates presented by various political parties in Ebonyi State for the upcoming 2023 Governorship election, hereby endorses the Candidate of the Action Alliance, AA, Engr. Chukwuma Nwandugo, as its preferred Candidate for the exalted position, because he possesses the requisite experience, exposure, uncommon track record and integrity required globally, to lead the current Ebonyi State to greatness.

“It has become imperative, as a group that wants the best for our people in all the states of the South-East region, to endorse credible Candidates in the Region. For the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Ebonyi State that would hold on 11 March, 2023, we endorse Engr. Chukwuma NWANDUGO of the Action Alliance, AA

“Though we are non-partisan in all sense of the word, but as a group mandated by our people to defend her political interest at all times, we have to declare emphatically our endorsement and support for Engr. Chukwuma Nwandugo, owing to his outstanding and quality performance when he held sway as Commissioner for Works and Transport, as well as his vast administrative, engineering and business acumen.

“As former Commissioner for Works and Transport in Ebonyi State, the structural signatures of Engr. Nwandugo are written all over the state for all to see. He proved his mettle by building durable and solid infrastructures that have stood the test of time. As a man of integrity, purpose and direction, Engr. Nwandugo understands the import of building legacy projects for the benefit of the masses, as against the self aggrandizement norm of most politicians, in Nigeria.

“Gone are the days when candidates are voted based on the political party which the belong to. This time, we are voting candidates with integrity, purpose, right temperament and character, and with the earnest desire to perform creditably for the benefit of the people who elected them into office.

“COSEYL is a youth-oriented, gender balanced association with the mandate of promoting good governance virtues and veritable representation of the people in all South-East states and beyond.”

It added, “Ebonyi people, having reportedly complained of being sidelined and other undemocratic tendencies in the affairs of their state under the current administration, the person and character of Engr Nwandugo, will soothe their souls and calm all frayed nerves. This is because Engr. Nwandugo possesses a rare humility, which is lacking in most politicians.

“We have repeatedly read that he (Engr. Nwandugo) vowed that if elected Governor, he would run an all-inclusive governance. This stems from his belief that Ebonyi is peopled by different human beings, irrespective of age, tribe, education and social class.

“As a detribalised Nigerian, it’s only Engr. Nwandugo (as Ebonyi Governor), that could guarantee the welfare, safety, protection of properties, and the rights and privileges of both indigenes and non-indigenes, and their peaceful co-existence.

“As we are all aware, the principle of zoning as encapsulated in our Charter of Equity was done by our Founding Fathers to ensure that no zone or clan dominates others, in the state. The zoning principle currently favours the good people of Ebonyi North Senatorial Zone (where the Izzi Clan is located, which happens to be the clan of Engr. Nwandugo), and good conscience demands that all and sundry should support him for equity, justice and fair play.

“If Dr. Samuel Egwu from Ebonyi North Zone, who governed Ebonyi State from 1999 to 2007 had not respected the zoning principle which has been in existence in the state, he wouldn’t have handed over power to another zone (Ebonyi Central) after his tenure in 2007. Thereafter, Chief Elechi Martin handed over power to the South Zone. So justice demands that power should return to where it started in 1999 for peace and justice.”

