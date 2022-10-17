By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

PROFESSIONALS in Akwa Ibom State health sector have inaugurated a support platform for Pastor Umo Eno, the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, for the 2023 election under the aegis of ‘Health Alliance for Umo Eno’.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Uyo, the convener, and immediate past Secretary of the Nigerian Medical Association,(NMA) Akwa Ibom State branch, Dr. Ekem John explained that they agreed to adopt Pastor Eno following his vision for the health sector.

Dr. John added that they believe that Umo Eno would follow in the footstep of his governor Udom Emmanuel, who has made great strides in his commitment to revamp the secondary health care facilities across the state, by reviving the Primary Health care facilities.

He even disclosed that they have also agreed to carry out free medical outreach programme across the Federal consituencies of the State tagged “Heal 4 Umo Eno’, initiated to mobilize support for the PDP gubernatorial candidate.

His words: “In this hall today, you have members of ‘Healthcare Alliance for Umo Eno’, the largest coming together of professionals in the Health sector of this state to canvass support for Pastor Eno. In 2018 we had something of this nature but it wasn’t this massive.

“This time around we decided to bring everybody together- doctors, Nurses, Physiotherapists, Pharmacists, Health attendants etc. Governor Udom has been able to revamp infrastructure in our secondary health care system.

‘If you go to the Immanuel General Hospital in Eket, General hospital Iquita Oron, Etim Ekpo General hospital, Ituk Mbang Methodist General Hospital, Etinan General Hospital you will find his imprints there. For Uyo LGA, just go to Anua General Hospital you will see the governor’s imprint”

The chairman of the occasion and Managing Director of indigenous construction firm, Hensek Integrated Services, Engr. Uwem Okoko commended the health professionals for coming out to support the governor’s completion and succession agenda, as a show of appreciation to his remarkable achievement in the health sector.

In a brief message of goodwill delivered on behalf of his members, the President, National Association of Akwa Ibom Medical Students(NAAKIMS), Mr. Utomobong Udo, lauded governor Udom for the regular payment of ‘Special medical study Grant’ to the members, and expressed no doubt that Pastor Eno would follow in his footstep.

Responding, the governorship candidate , Pastor Umo Eno assured them that reviving the Primary Health Care, (PHC) centres across the state would be a top priority in his Rural development agenda.

He stressed that he would continue from where his predecessor stopped by embarking on more health projects such as improving on Pharmaceutical supply chain so that the state doesn’t run out of medications.

His words: ” Governor Udom deserved to be celebrated for what he has done in the health sector. But we have not reached our zenith in the Health sector yet, because one administration can address all the problems of development in a society such as ours. That is why leadership is a continuum.

“By Gods grace and through your support when we come on board we will connect the dots. We need to revitalize our Primary Health Care centers. My vision is that we can at least have one functional PHC center per ward, so that people in the rural areas can also access, and enjoy quality health care services. It is important.

“We’ll establish an ‘Ibom Medical City.We’ll set up Senior Citizens Health Scheme. Governor Udom has already signed the Health Insurance Bill for our state into Law, but we need to make it work. Another thing we’ll do by the grace of God is to establish emergency Medical Ambulance services to save lives.These are some of the strategic things we will do”

The PDP Governorship hopeful appreciated the health professionals for the honour done to him and for being the instruments used by God to save lives, adding:” I thank you for this privilege, for the support you have given to me.

“And I assure you that I don’t take it for granted. I am aware of the burden you have placed on me. By the grace of God with the team that God will raise for us, which will include you too, we will not disappoint Akwa Ibomites” Eno said.

In his remarks at the occasion, the deputy governor Mr. Moses Ekpo, said a critical appraisal of a candidate for an election as a condition for strategic alignment and support was a way to go.

“It is not only a the first ingredient in the social contract theory; it is also a response to a bounden-duty on the part of the enlightened in the society to lead the way in the make-or-mar process of getting the leadership question right”, Ekpo asserted.

The high point of the event was the official decoration of Patrons of ‘Health Alliance for Umo Eno’, by the PDP deputy governorship candidate, Senator Akon Eyakenyi who lauded the initiative adding, “I pray today that as we come into office in 2023, God Almighty will help us to ensure that the vision of ‘Heal for Umo Eno’ will come to pass”