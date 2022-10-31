By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AHEAD of 2023 general elections, a support group, Nation Builders and Reformers Organization, NBRO, yesterday, hailed a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Otunba Segun Showunmi, for moves to broker peace and unite Ogun State PDP.

This was as the group spoke through its Coordinator and Secretary, Magnus Oku and Linda Ohamara respectively, which it described Showunmi as a a true unifier and nation builder.

According to the group,

Showunmi has indeed proven “himself a true leader and unifier whose central concern is the unity and progress of the State.”

The group also recalled that there has been a great rift in the party be at the state level which had left many confused “even after the court had given the judgement in favour of Showunmi. The rift and disagreement continued further as the other contestants refused to go by the judgement of the court which favoured Showunmi.”

“To establish a friendly atmosphere for the party towards the 2023 elections and bring the party together at the state level to help win the elections, Showunmi had recently waded in as a true statesman with the interest of the mases and has made different calls and visits to ensure the the party indeed unite to establish a common goal at the 2023 Governorship elections in the State”, the group added.

