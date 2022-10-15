The founder, Onyekachi Great Vision Foundation has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the upcoming 2023 general elections.

Mazi Onyekachi Humphrey warned that Nigeria’s future is at stake if INEC fails to maintain independence and neutrality at the election.

The good governance advocate who spoke with newsmen on Owerri Imo state on Wednesday said the mistakes of the past must not be allowed to repeat itself, urging the electoral umpire to inject some credibility into the electoral system.

He insists that Nigerians are resolved now more than ever to the kind of leadership they want, adding that any shenanigans to truncate it will spell a doom for the generality of the country.

Mazi Humphrey further appealed to Nigerians to come out and exercise their fundamental human right and resist any attempt by desperate politicians who would want to use them to instigate political unrest during and after the elections.

He called on the youths of this country to stand up and support what is good and say no to those desperate politicians.