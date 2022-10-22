By Emmanuel Okogba
Nigeria’s Super Falcons will face co-host Australia, debutants Republic of Ireland and Canada in next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup after Saturday’s draw brought the four teams together in Group B.
Nigeria, the only African team and one of the few nations to have made it to every edition of the global showpiece were drawn in Pot 4 ahead of the final draw as a result of its current FIFA ranking (45).
Randy Waldrum’s ladies finished fourth at this year’s WAFCON and will have to improve on results from the recent outings to stand a chance to make it out of the group.
In what is considered an open group, Nigeria will do well to get off to a good start against the CONCACAF team before keeping dates with Australia and Ireland.
Nigeria’s last meeting with Australia in the World Cup was in 2015 which ended in a 2-0 loss for the African side.
The tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand is billed to kick-off July 20 and continue until August 20, 2023.
Nigeria’s best outing is a second round finish.
See full draw below
Group A
New Zealand
Norway
Philippines
Switzerland
Group B
Australia
Republic of Ireland
Nigeria
Canada
Group C
Spain
Costa Rica
Zambia
Japan
Group D
England
Play-off Group B winners (Chile vs Senegal or Haiti)
Denmark
China
Group E
United States
Vietnam
Netherlands
Play-off Group A winners (Portugal vs Cameroon or Thailand)
Group F
France
Jamaica
Brazil
Play-off Group C winners (Chinese Taipei vs Paraguay or Papua New Guinea vs Panama)
Group G
Sweden
South Africa
Italy
Argentina
Group H
Germany
Morocco
Colombia
South Korea