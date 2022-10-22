By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will face co-host Australia, debutants Republic of Ireland and Canada in next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup after Saturday’s draw brought the four teams together in Group B.

Nigeria, the only African team and one of the few nations to have made it to every edition of the global showpiece were drawn in Pot 4 ahead of the final draw as a result of its current FIFA ranking (45).

Randy Waldrum’s ladies finished fourth at this year’s WAFCON and will have to improve on results from the recent outings to stand a chance to make it out of the group.

In what is considered an open group, Nigeria will do well to get off to a good start against the CONCACAF team before keeping dates with Australia and Ireland.

Nigeria’s last meeting with Australia in the World Cup was in 2015 which ended in a 2-0 loss for the African side.

The tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand is billed to kick-off July 20 and continue until August 20, 2023.

Nigeria’s best outing is a second round finish.

See full draw below

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

Group B

Australia

Republic of Ireland

Nigeria

Canada

Group C

Spain

Costa Rica

Zambia

Japan

Group D

England

Play-off Group B winners (Chile vs Senegal or Haiti)

Denmark

China

Group E

United States

Vietnam

Netherlands

Play-off Group A winners (Portugal vs Cameroon or Thailand)

Group F

France

Jamaica

Brazil

Play-off Group C winners (Chinese Taipei vs Paraguay or Papua New Guinea vs Panama)

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina

Group H

Germany

Morocco

Colombia

South Korea