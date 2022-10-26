.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

IMMEDIATE past president of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Comrade Sunday Asefon, has begun mobilisation of students across the country for the victory of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

To this end, the former student’s leader unveiled a support group, tagged:” Tinubu/Shettima Students Vanguard” in Abuja on Wednesday.

Asefon, who is the National Coordinator of the support group of the APC presidential candidate told newsmen at the unveiling ceremony that the group’s aim was to actualize the victory of the APC at the presidential poll.

He said:”The unveiling of the largest student movement is targeted at the actualization of the “Renewed Hope” mandate of Tinubu/Shetima 2023 Presidency Project.

“Tinubu/Shettima Students Vanguard was set up to advance the course of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima for president and vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by sensitizing, educating and mobilizing all the registered student voters across the campuses in the country to participate in forming good governance and while doing these, inculcate a culture of governance through our sensitization and re-orientation programmes on campuses. Tell them the reason why Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima are most preferred at this material time.

“We are ready to change the mindset of Nigerian students and awaken in us the spirit of nationalism and hard work by developing a positive attitude towards the presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate of APC.

We have also continued to send the message of Renewed Hope to our future generations through our various platforms.”

Speaking further, Asefon said:”Today is not the day for a long speech but a time to re-awaken the consciousness of Nigerian students and as a youth group whose interest is the total wellbeing of our members.”

He spoke further:”We cannot seek for nothing short of a rosy future for the younger generation which the incoming president has championed in the time past while he was the Governor of Lagos State which he initiated numerous policies and programmes that bettered the lives and living of people.

“As we all know, Nigeria is in need of a visionary, a deep thinker, a man with the Midas touch, who can take our country on a journey of prosperity. Nigeria needs a man of ideas, who will not just talk his way, but really get things done. We have

no doubt that Bola Tinubu is capable of this, and that is why we are supporting his campaign to lead Nigeria,

“As far as we are concerned, we are here to say it loud and clear, we are in support of Bola Tinubu’s ambition. Nigerian Students are solidly behind him. He is our first choice, the second choice and the third choice for the exalted seat. We beckon on all Nigerians to join us in this journey.

“We will be mobilizing millions of Nigerian Students for this project, that is set to renew the hope of all Nigerians most especially the students and the educational sector of this country as it has been unveiled as part of the “Renewed Hope” Manifesto of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that what is obtainable in some developed countries like USA, UK that students who cannot afford tuition fees have access to loans/borrow from TETFUND, which is the first of its kind and we believe it will help Nigeria Students as a matter of fact.”

The group’s operation, he explained, “is based on absolute trust and confidence in determining the progressive mandate of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima as the next president and vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

