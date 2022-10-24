.

By Juliet Umeh

A legal practitioner, Mr. Julius Nnamani has urged the people of Enugu State to vote massively for the governorship candidate of the People Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Peter Mbah, in the 2023 elections, stating that he is an asset for good governance.

He added that Mbah’s success in business as the Chief Executive Officer of the Pinnacle Oil and Gas Ltd has increased his level of competence and diversity.

Nnamani who is ordinarily resident in Enugu State, made the call over the weekend at the Presidential unveiling of the offshore Terminal of the Pinnacle Oil and Gas Ltd held at Lekki Free Trade Zone Lagos.

In an exclusive interview with Vanguard, Nnamani who felt highly impressed with the calibre of people at the event expressed optimism over the leadership capabilities of Mbah who is also a Barrister as he stated that he has no doubt that with a combination of experience as a one time Finance Commissioner who received accolades from reputable organizations he will carry out a positive turn around in the governance of the coal city state .

Speaking more about the unveiling that attracted high dignitaries such as President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Emir of Bichi who also doubles as the Chairman of Pinnacle Oil and Gas, Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero; Group CEO, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mr. Mele Kyari among others, Nnamani said Enugu residents should cast their votes massively for Mbah because not voting for him means losing the asset that is in him which he has exemplified through his pragmatism in business among others.

He said: “I’m particularly happy because of the CEO of Pinnacle Oil and Gas, Bar. Mbah who doubles as the governorship candidate of PDP in Enugu State has done creditably well, looking at the level of competence that he has shown in managing the company to its peak as it is now.

“I was equally overwhelmed by the calibre of people that came to grace the occasion from all walks of life among whom were those representing the Presidency and the President himself who spoke virtually, business leaders from different conglomerates and some other people from our home state like the Honourable Members of State House of Assembly, Some members of ALGON and traditional rulers.

“Going by what I saw at the unveiling of the oil outfit, I’m very sure that he’s going to deliver because with the level of the competencies he has shown and acquired over time through various educational attainment and having put those experiences into practice by working hard for his company to reach its peak in a very competitive and volatile world of business, I have no doubt that he will perform creditably in the administration of the states and the only thing left for the good people of Enugu State is to vote massively for him in the upcoming governorship election.

“He has also promised in his manifesto that he’s going to make Enugu State an African Dubai. I am convinced that with his international business link he will attract direct foreign investments into the state which will provide employment to the teeming unemployed youths in the State. “Although some people have argued that success in business may not be success in political administration, however I can beat my chest that with the combination of the innovative and disruptive experience in both leadership and business, Mbah has put himself in a higher pedestal over and above other governorship candidates in Enugu State .

“It is axiomatic that in business, decision making may be easier while in political administration decision making does not lie in one man hence different arms of government are involved yet, being the chief executive of a very big business in a competitive and volatile industry will also act as a catalyst to a political leader because just like in business every other arms of government revolve around the person at the helms of affairs hence the capability and competence in piloting the affairs of the state rest squarely on the person on the driver’s seat, that is, the governor..

“In the same vein, being a Legal Practitioner with other ancillary and complementary disciplines, he is eminently qualified to observe all requisite checks and balances within both the organic and other laws in the Land.

Speaking further, Nnamani stated that Mbah’s ability to select those who man different departments in the biggest offshore oil and gas Terminal to attain optimal levels will be a great asset to him in selecting those who will man different Ministries, agencies, and departments in Enugu State for optimal performance if voted into office come 2023.

“So, I have no doubt in my mind that with the level of what I saw today credited to him and equally what people have spoken about him he remains an achiever any day both in business or politics.

“And not only that, having had a stint in the politics of Enugu State as a one time commissioner of finance, who was equally given an award for his prudent management of resources, to the extent that there was no complaint about how monetary issues were being expended to different sectors of the economy of the state,he appears taller than his opponents.

“A combination of all these with the level of education he has attained, almost versatile coupled with his pragmatism in business will leave no one in doubt that he is going to do greatly.”

Nnamani added: “And, I urge the good people of Enugu State to vote massively for him because not voting for him means losing the asset that is in him which he has exemplified in all ramifications.”

Also speaking, the CEO of Pinnacle Oil and Gas expressed joy over the presence of dignitaries and ultimately, the President of the country, Mr. Buhari who joined virtually.

Mbah said: “Pinnacle is driven by a mantra of being a company, driven by innovation. “We have always believed that the role of a business is always to seek ways to make things better for the community.

“Based on this, in 2011, we started work on this facility which has resulted to the ultra-modern facility which we are commissioning today.”

He added the project was carried out using some of the world’s best vendor from home and abroad to design and deliver.

RELATED NEWS