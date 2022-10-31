By INWALOMHE DONALD

PERHAPS, the main reason government is redesigning some denominations of the naira notes is to mop up the money outside the control of the CBN. In a press conference, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said N2.7 trillion out of N3.23 trillion of the total money in circulation is outside banks’ vaults.

He reiterated that one of the core reasons behind the redesigning is to ensure all the currencies outside the bank vaults return, and the CBN regains control of money in circulation. This is a strategic blow against politicians who have saved trillions of naira in their houses to influence the 2023 elections.

The strategic step will put pressure on politicians who are not popular in their constituencies. One of the most sought after commodities right now in Nigeria, is the voter’s card; not just any, but the permanent one which goes by the acronym PVC.

The redesign of naira will eliminate and address vote-buying and purchase of permanent voter cards in the 2023 elections. The case, brought by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, is an indication of growing concerns around the illicit practice. Vote-buying has always played a role in Nigeria’s polls, but many have been outraged at the apparent brazenness with which party officials have sought to sway voters in recent contests. Politicians that have created personal bank vaults at home will be obviously disappointed by the CBN’s plan to redesign the naira.

With Nigeria in the election season, the sudden CBN policy of redesigning of certain currencies is expected to create some shock in the system, and affect politicians who have amassed huge financial war chests to prosecute the 2023 election, as all old currencies are expected back to the vault by January 31, 2023. The EFCC boss has said “the objectives which the CBN seeks to achieve with the redesign and reissue of the higher denomination naira notes, are in tandem with the objectives of the Money Laundering Prevention Prohibition Act 2022, which criminalises the conduct of cash transactions above a certain threshold.”

According to Section 2 (1) of the Money Laundering Act 2022: “No person or body corporate shall, except in a transaction through a financial institution, make or accept cash payment of a sum exceeding – (a) N5,000,000 or its equivalent, in the case of an individual; or (b) N10,000,000 or its equivalent, in the case of a body corporate.”

Optimistic that the new currency measure would further boost Nigerians’ embrace of banking culture and encourage the acceptance of cashless transactions, the EFCC chairman recalled that the commission had recently taken operational action against currency hoarders in major commercial cities of Nigeria. “It is, therefore, pertinent to issue this stern warning to Bureau de Change operators to be wary of currency hoarders who would attempt to seize this opportunity to offload the currencies they had illegally stashed away.”

In April 1984, the colours of all the banknotes in circulation were changed with the exception of the 50 kobo banknote to arrest the currency trafficking prevalent at the time. In 1991, the 50K and N1 were both coined. In response to the expansion in economic activities and to facilitate an efficient payments system, the N100, N200, N500 and N1000 banknotes were introduced in December 1999, November 2000, April 2001 and October 2005 respectively.

On February 28, 2007, as part of the economic reforms, N20 was issued for the first time in polymer substrate, while the N50, N10 and N5 banknotes as well as N1 and 50K coins were reissued in new designs, and the N2 coin was introduced. On September 30, 2009 the redesigned N50, N10 and N5 banknotes were converted to polymer substrate following the successful performance of the N20 (polymer) banknote.

Thus, all lower denomination banknotes were now printed in the polymer substrate. CBN, as part of its contribution towards the celebration of the nation’s 50th anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence and 100 years of its existence as a nation, issued the N50 commemorative polymer banknote on September 29, 2010; and the N100 commemorative banknote on December 19, 2014 respectively.

The Governor, the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, announced on Wednesday that the bank would release re-designed naira notes by December 15, 2022. According to the CBN governor, this was targeted at controlling currency in circulation as well as curb counterfeit currency and ransom payment to kidnappers and terrorists.

He noted thus: “Indeed, the integrity of a local legal tender, the efficiency of its supply and its efficacy in the conduct of monetary policy are some of the hallmarks of a great central bank. In recent times, however, currency management has faced several daunting challenges that have continued to grow in scale and sophistication with attendant and unintended consequences for the integrity of both the CBN and the country.

“More specifically, as at the end of September 2022, available data at the CBN indicate that N2.73tn out of the N3.23tn currency in circulation was outside the vaults of commercial banks across the country, and supposedly held by members of the public. Evidently, currency in circulation has more than doubled since 2015, rising from N1.46tn in December 2015 to N3.23tn as at September 2022. I must say that this is a very worrisome trend that cannot continue to be allowed.”

On how it would help curb ransom payment, he said: “Also, in view of the prevailing level of security situation in the country, the CBN is convinced that the incident of terrorism and kidnapping will be minimised as access to large volume of money outside the banking used as source of funds for ransom payment will begin to dry up.”

He further identified more reasons that necessitated the re-designing of naira notes. According to the apex bank governor, the challenges included: significant hoarding of banknotes by members of the public; worsening shortage of clean and fit banknotes with attendant negative perception of the CBN and increased risk to financial stability; and increasing ease and risk of counterfeiting evidenced by several security reports.

The nation has much to gain from the redesign of the naira as it would save huge fractions of scarce resources hitherto deployed to repeated conduct of elections which often produced the same defects as the previous ones. Some people are now allegedly buying off PVCs by offering between N1000 and N5000 in exchange for them.

