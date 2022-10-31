.

Sylvia Musalgani, Safety Policy Manager, Africa, Middle East and Turkey at Meta

By Juliet Umeh

Online violence against women is a barrier to women participation in political processes. As the 2023 general elections approaches, multinational technology conglomerate and parent body of Facebook, Instagram and others, Meta, said it is strengthening Nigerian democracy by preparing women ahead of the elections. In this interview, Safety Policy Manager, Africa, Middle East and Turkey at Meta, Sylvia Musalgani, hinted that Meta believes that participation of women in politics is essential for strengthening democratic processes as she sheds light on some of the activities of the technology giant to empower the Nigerian women.

Why is women’s online safety important in this period and what is Meta doing to help them stay safe online?

At Meta, we believe that women have the right to be free from violence when participating openly in politics. These rights are fundamental to strengthening our democracies. For the upcoming Nigerian elections in 2023, we have partnered with ElectHER and Nigeria Women Trust Fund (NWTF), to address bullying and harassment targeted at women in politics on Facebook and Instagram by training women public figures vying for political positions, political activists and women journalists in Nigeria on our safety policies and tools.

This is part of our comprehensive approach in making our platforms a safer place for women around the world to help prevent issues such as abuse, exploitation, and harassment.

What’s the aim of this online safety training?

The roundtable workshop aims to train women public figures vying for political positions, political activists and women journalists on our safety tools, policies and resources across our family of Apps with the following objectives: Strengthen awareness and knowledge in the online violence against women public figures in Nigeria and on how to have a safer user experience on the Meta platform of apps.

Also, strengthen both safety and security related awareness for Nigeria women public figures. Specifically support women public figures with resources and training on how to stay safe on Meta’s platforms and increase awareness about Meta’s reporting mechanisms.

Be transparent on Meta’s community standards, policies, and safety tools and resources to protect women on our platforms.

Tell us, what are the tools on the Meta family of apps that were used to train these women?

We have an array of existing tools and resources they include: our women’s Safety Hub which outlines our comprehensive approach on how we’re making our platforms a safer place for women. It outlines clear policies, our pro-active technology, tools and various partnerships we’re leveraging on in order to enhance women’s safety.

Also, STOP NCII, a free tool designed to support victims of Non-Consensual Intimate Image (NCII) abuse. This tool allows potential victims of NCII to proactively hash their intimate images so they can’t be proliferated on our platforms.

Others include: Safety Guide for page admins. It is a safety guide that provides some basic safety tips for Page admins, including how they can assign Page roles, utilize moderation and filter tools, remove and ban people, and report abusive comments.

Then tools such as 2-factor authentication and Security Check-Up where users can keep their accounts safe from hacking; Safety and security guidance for women politician using Instagram, with more details on how to protect themselves from unwanted interactions.

Lastly, Community Standard which outlines what is allowed and what isn’t on our platforms

Is Meta working with local partners on this initiative?

We are working in partnership with withElectHER and Nigeria Women Trust Fund (NWTF)

Will this safety initiative have an impact on women’s participation in both elective and appointive positions in Nigeria?

Online violence against women is a barrier to women participation in political processes. Meta believes that participation of women in politics is essential for strengthening democratic processes. Meta’s safety policies, tools and resources create a safe environment for women public figures to freely express themselves and connect with their constituents in political discourse.

What other measures are in place to ensure the Meta family of apps are not misused during this political season?

Using lessons from the past and input from experts and policymakers across the political spectrum, we’ve made substantial investments in people and technology to better fight foreign interference and domestic influence operations, reduce misinformation, and combat voter interference. We have dedicated teams working to combat these types of threats for elections around the world. We also continue to work closely with election authorities and trusted partners in Nigeria to customise our strategy and take the appropriate steps to stay ahead of emerging threats and make sure we’re prepared long before people cast their votes.

Additionally, we have been preparing for Nigeria’s 2023 elections by working and talking to human rights groups, NGOs, civil society organisations, the media and regional experts within Meta to draw local insights on topics such as misinformation, hate speech, elections and disinformation.

