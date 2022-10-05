…As INEC meets logisticians to ensure early commencement of polls

By Omeiza Ajayi

No fewer than 837 candidates would be participating in the March 11, 2023 governorship election in 28 states, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has disclosed.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who announced this at an expert roundtable on election logistics for the 2023 general election in Lagos yesterday, said 10,240 candidates would also vie for 993 State Assembly seats.

The final particulars of the candidates which was published later yesterday in all INEC state offices was in compliance with Section 32 (1) of the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended), which stipulated that the list of candidates be published at least 150 days before the election.

Two other governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states would be conducted later that year after the exercise in the 28 states.

The development came as INEC assured Nigerians of its commitment to improve on election logistics and general administration to ensure early commencement of the 2023 polls.

Speaking at the expert roundtable, Prof. Yakubu said the aim of the meeting was to review the perennial challenges associated with electoral logistics and how to address them.

He said: “The commission is determined to build on the successes recorded in the recent off-cycle elections in Ekiti and Osun states to improve on the delivery of election materials and the early commencement of polls.

“In this regard, we welcome the collaboration with Action Aid Nigeria and development partners in organising this important meeting that has brought all the major players together to deliberate on this critical issue.

”The commission is determined to continuously improve on our processes and procedures in order to give Nigerians a pleasant experience on election day.”

He noted that so far, the commission had successfully implemented 9 out of 14 activities listed in the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election.

“You may recall that two weeks ago, the commission published the final list of candidates for national elections (presidential, senatorial and House of Representatives).

”Today (yesterday), the list of candidates for state elections (governorship and State Houses of Assembly) will be published in all our offices nationwide and uploaded to the commission’s website as required by law.

“For the governorship election holding in 28 states of the federation, the 18 political parties have nominated a total of 837 candidates and their running mates. For State Assembly constituencies, 10,240 candidates are vying for 993 seats,” he stated.

