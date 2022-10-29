Godswill Akpabio

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

SENATOR Chris Ekpenyong currently representing Akwa Ibom North west Senatorial district has advised his kinsman, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, and Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator to drop his intention to re-contest for the Senatorial seat in 2023.

Ekpenyong gave the advice a statement signed by his Media Aide, Mr Providence Essien, tagged “the Return of the National Comedian”, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Uyo.

According to the statement Senator Ekpenyong, faulted a recent claim that by Akpabio that the 2019 Senatorial election was rigged, stressing that such falsehood could only emanate from a man who is still living in his false dreams after many years of being rejected by the electorates.

He described Akpabio’s move to return to the Senate after he lost out in 2019 as disgraceful.

The statement reads in part: ‘ For the avoidance of doubt and in order to set the records straight, Senator Godswill Akpabio should not forget that he was defeated twice in the 2019 Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District election.

“First at the general election and second, at the rerun to the glory of God to whom he was equating himself. The event of 2019 election was a case of a man against the people and the will of the people won.

“Akpabio should not forget that prior to that election which he lost, he had likened the election to a football match between Akwa United and Arsenal, in which by the grace of God Akwa United won Arsenal United”.

“The people of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District would not have voted a man who was generally rejected, even by his people of Essien Udim local government where he also lost out. As an elder brother to Akpabio, I will like to advise him to forget about contesting for the Senate seat again in next year’s election.

“Ikot Ekpene senatorial district cannot choose the selfish and self-centred interest of a single man over and above the brotherhood and peaceful coexistence of the Senatorial District.

The national jester should keep his personal interests to himself.

“The good people of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District have unanimously agreed that the next senator to represent them should come from Abak 5 axis of the Senatorial District. But as a national jester, he is free to go around the Senatorial District cracking jokes in the name of campaign”.

The elder statesman, fondly called Ukrakpa by his admirers maintained that the people of Ikot Ekpene senatorial district, have been liberated and shown the light, and therefore would never allow a jester represent them again in the Senate.

He pointed out that because Ikot Ekpene federal constituency comprising Ikot Ekpene, Essien Udim and Obot Akara LGAs where himself and Akpabio hails from have occupied the Senate for five times, therefore that it was time for other federal constituencies in the Senatorial district to support Abak federal Constituency that has not occupied the Senate seat for once in 2023.

“Senator Godswill Akpabio should stop using reverse psychology on the people. This same method which he used in the past cannot work again. He should face the truth, this is the turn of Abak federal Constituency and no amount of his public tears can reverse this decision of the people.

“As a federal minister of Niger Delta with the budget for 9 states, he should point out one project he has done for the people of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District. What is he going to do in the Senate again that he could not do as a minister with a sole proprietorship and humongous budget?

“Our eyes have been opened. Going around dancing sekem cannot win election again.

Godswill Akpabio was not shortchanged but overwhelmingly defeated and rejected and since he could not bring development to his people as a minister, there is nothing he is going to the Senate to do.

“If the army he brought to steal election could not succeed in 2019, how much more now that votes will count?

Continuing Ekpenyong reminded Akpabio that it was the APC government that conducted the 2019 election in which he lost, despite his boasts that with he will win that election within three hours with his federal might.

