By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – IN a rare show of public outing, the Secretary to State Government (SSG) of Edo State, Osarodion Ogie Esq., state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Tony Aziegbemi and other party leaders yesterday received thousands of women leaders drawn from the units in the 10 wards that make up Ikpoba-Okha local government area ahead of Saturday’s visit by the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.



The crowd was received at the residence of Ogie where he urged them to come out in their numbers to receive the former Vice President and insisted that only the PDP exist in the local government area which is where he comes from.



He said: “This is our party the PDP, and you know the strength of the party is in Ikpoba-Okha, you know what you all did during the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki, our president is coming so you must display to him, your true colour, people will see you and ask who are these people, you will tell them we are Ikpoba-Okha, that is how we are in politics, we are united and we stand together always.

“We have never disappointed and we will not disappoint the governor. On Saturday, our president is coming. I don’t call him our presidential candidate, I call him our president because by the grace of God he will win, he is the president, we will go and welcome him. There is no other political party in Ikpoba-Okha apart from the PDP.”



On his part, Aziegbemi said “Ikpoba-Okha is always ahead. When the SSG called me this morning that I have to come because you women are coming here, I agreed to come and I am so impressed by the crowd I am seeing here. We expect you like this on Saturday and to tell Alhaji Abubakar that we are for him and the whole of Edo people will vote for him.”



On his part, the Senatorial candidate of the PDP from the Obaseki faction of the PDP, Hon Matthew Iduoriyekenmwen said an Atiku Abubakar presidency would bring more prosperity to the people of Ikpoba-Okha with him in the Senate.