By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – HUNDREDS of people including aged women, men and young people on Saturday received free medical checks, prescriptions doctors and other health workers courtesy of outreach by Diaspora Strong For Peter Obi Support Group which is galvanizing support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi

Speaking about the event which was being held in Abuja at the same time in Benin City, Dr Harrison Omokhua said they are hopeful the time is near when every Nigerian would have access to quality medical care and this he said could be achieved through an Obi presidency.

He said “This outreach is to reach out to members of the society especially those who have had one or two challenges accessing healthcare that is why we are saying that there will be a time in this country when healthcare will be at the doorstep of everybody and we believe that the only way we can achieve this is by supporting Peter Obi very clearly and unambiguously and on it is on that premise that this group put together this outreach to help the people around here and outside.

“People have come from near and far to access this medical care. We are checking blood pressure, blood sugar, malaria for both adults and children, and every kind of medical problem we have here and if we are unable to treat any problem here, we refer them to specialist hospitals. This is just about 11-am and we already have over one hundred people waiting to be seen and we expect more as time goes on and we are here for them.”

On his part, the Global Coordinator of the group, Dr Dennis Aikoriogie said they would use the process of giving medical care to people to sensitise the public about Peter Obi. “We believe the development challenge Nigeria is experiencing is due to leadership failure and we believe Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed can provide that leadership,” he said/

Speaking to some of the beneficiaries, 49 years old Mrs Antonia Aronu said “I am from Anambra state, I am a trader and I am based in Benin here. I just saw a doctor now and it is very encouraging and I advise people to come and check themselves. I am very happy and grateful that I have the opportunity of benefitting from this free treatment. I am satisfied with the way I was treated, if other groups and people can emulate this one, it will be very good for the people, especially the less privileged.”

Also, a retiree, Prince Pius Okhah said “this outreach is very commendable, it is a good project and I wish other people and groups should do a similar thing, the people are well organized and the services are okay. They attended to me very well and I am okay with the way they have attended to me. I am a retiree but based in Benin City.”

